Vietnamese community seeks greater connection role in Vietnam-Mongolia ties

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in Mongolia hopes to play a greater role as a bridge between the two countries and their peoples, while contributing to the development of the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership, said Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Mongolia Nguyen Huy Tuan.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China ahead of President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to Mongolia, Tuan said the visit holds great significance as the two countries share traditional friendship, as well as similarities in history, culture and aspirations for development.

For the Vietnamese community in Mongolia, the opportunity to meet and have a candid exchange with the NA President demonstrates the Party and State’s attention to overseas Vietnamese and strengthens their sense of connection with their homeland.

Regarding the bilateral relations, Tuan said there remains huge potential for cooperation, particularly in trade. He noted that Mongolia has strengths in livestock farming, agriculture, minerals and natural resources, while Vietnam has advantages in manufacturing and processing, consumer goods, food, pharmaceuticals and various services. The two economies therefore have considerable potential to complement each other.

He said that in 2024, coinciding with the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, Vietnam and Mongolia upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Partnership. He expressed hope that NA President Man’s visit will help translate the new framework into concrete results, particularly through parliamentary cooperation and promoting more practical areas of collaboration.

The trip, he added, is also expected to provide fresh momentum for the Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

The Vietnamese community in Mongolia also hopes the two countries will further facilitate trade, investment, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges. It looks forward to continued attention from the NA, the Government, and relevant agencies, particularly in protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese nationals, supporting the preservation of the Vietnamese language and culture among young people, and creating more opportunities for OVs to contribute to their homeland, Tuan said.

He expressed his confidence that the top legislator’s visit to Mongolia will be a success and open up new opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia./.

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