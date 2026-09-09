Politics

Opening up new development space for Vietnam-France relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France demonstrates Vietnam’s special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributes to making the two countries strategic bridges in ASEAN and the EU.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in May 2025. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in May 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France and his attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris from September 10-12 are expected to further tap the vast potential of the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This marks the second official visit to France by Party General Secretary and President Lam, and also the first time a Vietnamese Party and State leader has twice attended international events hosted by France.

Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership deepens

Vietnam and France established diplomatic relations on April 12, 1973. Over more than five decades, bilateral ties have witnessed significant milestones, with the two countries elevating their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2013 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

The upgrade has provided an important foundation for the two sides to further deepen and effectively expand cooperation. Since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, delegation exchanges at all levels have increased significantly.

A notable milestone was General Secretary and President Lam’s official visit to France and attendance at the 19th Francophonie Summit in October 2024, during which the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making France the first European Union (EU) member state to establish such a partnership with Vietnam.

This was followed by French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse’s state visit to Vietnam in May 2025. It was the fifth visit to Vietnam by a French President since diplomatic ties were established and the first by President Macron since taking office.

The two countries have maintained various dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, including strategic security and defence dialogue, annual high-level economic dialogue, local cooperation conference, political consultation and maritime dialogue.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a key pillar of bilateral relations. Two-way trade exceeded 6.3 billion USD in 2025, up 16.4% year on year, and reached 3 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, rising 26.9% over the same period last year.

As of the end of July 2026, France had 744 investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital exceeding 4 billion USD, ranking 16th among the 153 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Education, training, science-technology and health care continue to be bright spots in bilateral cooperation. Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai said France has trained generations of Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, engineers, doctors and leading healthcare professionals.

With nearly 6,000 Vietnamese students currently studying in France, along with prominent educational models such as the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi and the France-Vietnam Centre for Management Education, Hai said these are valuable foundations that should continue to be promoted and expanded into high technology, specialised health care and the green economy.

Defence-security cooperation has also continued to be strengthened. Scientific and technological cooperation, particularly in the space sector, has emerged as a new strategic pillar with significant potential for breakthroughs.

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As part of his state visit to Vietnam, on the morning of May 27, 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse visit the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH)—also known as the Vietnam-France University— and exchange with students (Photo: VNA)

At multilateral forums, Vietnam and France share many common views on international and regional issues, support multilateralism and closely coordinate at organisations such as the United Nations, ASEAN-EU and the Francophonie.

New momentum for bilateral partnership

Against the backdrop of growing political trust, General Secretary and President Lam’s trip represents an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang said the visit demonstrates Vietnam’s special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributes to making the two countries strategic bridges in ASEAN and the EU.

It will provide an opportunity for both sides to further consolidate political trust, define long-term visions and translate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework into concrete programmes, projects and outcomes, with the effective implementation of the 2026-2028 Action Plan as an immediate priority.

It is also expected to create stronger momentum for economic, trade and investment cooperation, while making science-technology, innovation and digital transformation new drivers of bilateral ties, she said.

Hai also expressed hope that the visit would open a new chapter in strategic cooperation, moving from academic research to joint research and core technology transfer in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology, space, transport infrastructure and renewable energy. It will also expand cooperation in essential social fields, including preventive healthcare, biomedical technology transfer, digitalisation and preservation of shared historical archives, as well as high-performance sports and sports medicine.

International Space Summit: Enhancing Vietnam’s role in international integration

During the visit, General Secretary and President Lam will attend the International Space Summit in Paris, an important multilateral event in the space sector.

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The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology holds a meeting with a delegation of leading national research institutes and universities from France in Hanoi on May 27, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Initiated by President Emmanuel Macron, the summit aims to promote dialogue and shape international cooperation in outer space, contributing to the development of standards, rules and governance frameworks in this field. The event reflects France’s long-term vision for international cooperation in space, satellite technology, security and technological sovereignty.

The summit focuses on four priorities: space security; the space economy; shaping regulations and rules in space activities; and promoting scientific research, space exploration, technological development and youth participation. It is the world’s first summit on space held at the head-of-state level.

Hang said General Secretary and President To Lam’s participation demonstrates Vietnam’s development vision and proactive international integration spirit, while implementing at the highest level major orientations on foreign policy, international integration and science-technology development.

Space technology is increasingly linked with the digital economy, telecommunications, Earth observation, natural resource management, disaster forecasting and prevention, climate change response, security and many other vital areas.

The summit will also provide Vietnam with an opportunity to engage early in shaping global rules, standards and governance mechanisms for emerging space-related issues such as space monitoring systems, data management, frequency allocation and space traffic, while expanding substantive cooperation with international partners.

Through its participation, Vietnam can contribute to shaping space governance towards peace, safety, sustainability, fairness and common benefits for humanity, further affirming its image as an active, responsible and constructive member of the international community.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet highly valued General Secretary and President Lam’s participation in the summit, describing it as a very positive signal for France. He said Vietnam’s involvement demonstrates France’s commitment to promoting equal cooperation with all countries, affirming that both space powers and developing nations have legitimate interests in accessing and benefiting from outer space in the future./.





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