Politics

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustino agreed to study the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms and specialised working groups in various fields, and pledged to encourage businesses from both countries to expand their operations in each other’s markets.

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.

At the meeting, which took place as part of General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Russia, PM Mishustin noted his belief that the visit would create a turning point in bilateral cooperation in the time ahead.

General Secretary and President Lam thanked Russian leaders, Government and people for their warm reception and conveyed PM Le Minh Hung’s invitation to PM Mishustin to visit Vietnam at a convenient time.

The top Vietnamese leader appreciated the role of the two Governments in concretising and implementing agreements and orientations reached by the countries’ high-ranking leaders, and called on the Governments to continue close coordination and make effective use of existing mechanisms, particularly the Vietnam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation.

The two sides expressed delight at the progress made in bilateral relations across various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, people-to-people exchanges, and tourism cooperation. Notably, difficulties and obstacles previously raised by the leaders of the two sides have been addressed and improvements have been made in recent times.

They also agreed to study the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms and specialised working groups in various fields, and pledged to encourage businesses from both countries to expand their operations in each other’s markets, and promote business-to-business connectivity.

General Secretary and President Lam called for stronger two-way investment towards a more balanced approach, saying following the success of TH Group, Vietnam encourages its businesses to invest in agriculture in Russia and Russian businesses to invest in industry in Vietnam.

vnanet_lam2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (Photo: VNA)

Emphasising the importance of strengthening transport and logistics connectivity to expanding bilateral trade, PM Mishustin said the two sides should study solutions to improve the efficiency of maritime, rail and multimodal transport, thereby establishing stable supply chains and facilitating the exchange of goods between the two countries.

General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the need for the two sides to establish new strategic connectivity through cooperation in transport, particularly railways, maritime transport and aviation. To enhance the effectiveness of economic and trade cooperation, he proposed the Russian Government direct relevant ministries and agencies to continue reviewing and resolving difficulties and obstacles in economic, trade and investment ties; adopt appropriate solutions to issues related to tariffs, quotas, transport, logistics and market access; and increase Vietnam’s commercial presence in Russia.

Noting that Vietnam was the first country in the world to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Russia is a member, the top Vietnamese leader also called on Russia to help encourage other EAEU member states to open their markets, remove trade barriers and eliminate the threshold-based trade remedy mechanism applied to Vietnamese goods.

The two leaders spoke highly of the effectiveness of their oil and gas cooperation projects, considering them vivid examples of the efficiency of Vietnam-Russia cooperation. The Russia side expressed its desire to continue developing energy cooperation with Vietnam, not only in traditional areas but also in new fields in line with the needs and development orientations of both countries.

General Secretary and President Lam and PM Mishustin shared the view that science and technology holds great potential to become a new driving force for bilateral relations, stressing the need to further elevate cooperation in this field. They also reached a consensus on the importance of studying the expansion of collaboration into areas such as new energy and biomedical technology, among others.

The Vietnamese leader proposed making the most of Russia’s strengths in basic science, engineering and technology in conjunction with Vietnam’s needs for rapid and sustainable development. He also asked the Russian side to pay attention to supporting Vietnam in training high-quality human resources in fields where Russia has strengths and Vietnam has demand.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation in culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, thereby helping younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the history and traditions of the bilateral relations.

The Russian PM expressed his belief that General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Russia and his talks with President Vladimir Putin will provide strong new impetus and identify important strategic orientations for bilateral relations in the new period. He affirmed that the Russian Government will closely coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart to concretise and effectively implement agreements reached at the highest level, and translate political orientations into specific programmes, projects and tangible cooperation outcomes./.



VNA
#General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam #Vietnam-Russia relations #state visit #Russian PM Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space launched in Moscow

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the opening of a Vietnam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography in Moscow on September 8, during their State visit to Russia.

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger parliamentary cooperation

As part of his State visit to the Russian Federation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow at noon on September 8 (local time).

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Chairman of Russia’s State Duma

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in its foreign policy.

Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Vietnam consistently regards education and training as a top national priority and a key driver of the country’s breakthrough development. The country is prioritising the development of high-quality human resources in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Indian expert highlights Vietnam’s important role in BRICS

Vietnam has the potential to play a deeper role in BRICS if the grouping continues to expand and strengthen its role in global economic governance. It should engage substantively in BRICS cooperation mechanisms while maintaining a balance among BRICS, ASEAN and other partners to consolidate its strategic position.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets with Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights promising Vietnam–Russia maritime cooperation

Welcoming the two sides’ identification of orientations for maritime cooperation in 2026–2030, General Secretary and President To Lam called on relevant agencies of both countries to urgently translate them into highly feasible programmes and projects, avoiding a situation in which agreements remain merely at the level of orientations and policies.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin Seok in Seoul on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group chief

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said the Vietnamese delegation was the first foreign one to make an official visit at the invitation of NA Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong Sik, with representation from the Party, NA, Government and localities.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia work to deepen bilateral ties in substantive, effective, sustainable manner

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

Hugues Tertrais, Honorary Professor at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University and former Director of the Centre for Contemporary Asian History (Photo published by VNA)

Historical foundation, future momentum for Vietnam–France ties

The historical dialogue between Vietnam and France had at times been very tense, but this process helped the two sides understand and respect each other better. Greater mutual understanding built over time has created conditions for cooperation at many levels today, a French scholar has said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse meet with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia in Moscow on September 7, (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam meets Vietnamese community in Russia

In particular, the Politburo recently issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, General Secretary and President To Lam, emphasising that in the time ahead, the Party and State will continue to improve institutions, and adopt comprehensive, open and breakthrough mechanisms and policies to connect with, attract and effectively mobilise the resources of overseas Vietnamese, particularly intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and young people.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (R) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Fresh impetus for Vietnam - France cooperation on new journey

Vietnam-France relations have been nurtured over generations through historical, cultural, educational and scientific ties, as well as extensive people-to-people exchanges. Despite the ups and downs of history, the two countries have successfully built a relationship of friendship, equality and mutual respect, looking towards the future together.

Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-France cooperation hoped to be expanded

Vietnam and France should also build a forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnership in which stronger economic and industrial ties serve as an indispensable foundation, said Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces.