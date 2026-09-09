☀️ Morning digest on September 9

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said top leader To Lam.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam made the remarks while meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, in Moscow on September 8 (local time) as part of his State visit to Russia. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko in Moscow on September 8.



Expressing her pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President To Lam again, Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko stressed that the Federation Council has always held Vietnam in special regard as a traditional and trusted friend and one of Russia’s important partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.



At the meeting, which took place as part of General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Russia, PM Mishustin noted his belief that the visit would create a turning point in bilateral cooperation in the time ahead. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed the health sector to resolve supply bottlenecks and establish transparent mechanisms that ensure an adequate supply of medicines and medical equipment at reasonable prices.



Chairing a working session with the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies on September 8 to discuss a draft law amending and supplementing several laws in the healthcare sector, scheduled for submission to the National Assembly at its second session in October 2026, PM Hung acknowledged the health sector's efforts in improving legal frameworks, resolving procurement bottlenecks, and enhancing quality standards. However, he emphasised that further work is required to meet the goals set out in Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on protecting and improving public health. Read full story



- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Tran Thanh Lam, Member of the CPV Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, is attending the first Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from September 6-9.



The conference brought together leaders and representatives of 21 political parties, and political party organisations and networks from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to discuss the role of political parties and their cooperation amid profound changes in the world. Read full story

Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

- Three international airports run by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), including Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai and Da Nang, have been ranked among those with the greatest improvements in connectivity within their traffic segments.



The results appeared in the latest Air Connectivity Index Report from the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID). Read full story



- The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected by the French business community to provide fresh momentum for cooperation, amid a high level of Vietnam-France political ties and unprecedented confidence among French businesses in Vietnam.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Paris ahead of the visit, Benoit Clocheret, Chairman of the France–Vietnam Business Council, who is also Vice President of MEDEF International – the global outreach arm of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) and Chief Executive Officer of Artelia Group, said the French business community attaches great importance to the visit and its economic significance. Read full story



- Vietnam’s status as a BRICS partner country since June 2025 has opened an important new channel for multilateral cooperation, enabling the country to strengthen links with emerging economies and Global South countries while contributing to global development and governance.



In an article published by Eurasia Review on September 8, Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi, who is also Secretary-General of the Association of Asia Scholars, said Vietnam’s strategic geography and sustained economic dynamism make it a substantive addition to BRICS./. Read full story