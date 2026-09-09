Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 9

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 9

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam made the remarks while meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, in Moscow on September 8 (local time) as part of his State visit to Russia. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko in Moscow on September 8.

Expressing her pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President To Lam again, Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko stressed that the Federation Council has always held Vietnam in special regard as a traditional and trusted friend and one of Russia’s important partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin agreed on the need to bring about stronger breakthroughs in trade cooperation, noting that the two economies have significant potential and complementary strengths, during their meeting in Moscow on September 8.

At the meeting, which took place as part of General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Russia, PM Mishustin noted his belief that the visit would create a turning point in bilateral cooperation in the time ahead. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed the health sector to resolve supply bottlenecks and establish transparent mechanisms that ensure an adequate supply of medicines and medical equipment at reasonable prices.

Chairing a working session with the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies on September 8 to discuss a draft law amending and supplementing several laws in the healthcare sector, scheduled for submission to the National Assembly at its second session in October 2026, PM Hung acknowledged the health sector's efforts in improving legal frameworks, resolving procurement bottlenecks, and enhancing quality standards. However, he emphasised that further work is required to meet the goals set out in Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on protecting and improving public health. Read full story

- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Tran Thanh Lam, Member of the CPV Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, is attending the first Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from September 6-9.

The conference brought together leaders and representatives of 21 political parties, and political party organisations and networks from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to discuss the role of political parties and their cooperation amid profound changes in the world. Read full story

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Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

- Three international airports run by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), including Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai and Da Nang, have been ranked among those with the greatest improvements in connectivity within their traffic segments.

The results appeared in the latest Air Connectivity Index Report from the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID). Read full story

- The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected by the French business community to provide fresh momentum for cooperation, amid a high level of Vietnam-France political ties and unprecedented confidence among French businesses in Vietnam.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Paris ahead of the visit, Benoit Clocheret, Chairman of the France–Vietnam Business Council, who is also Vice President of MEDEF International – the global outreach arm of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) and Chief Executive Officer of Artelia Group, said the French business community attaches great importance to the visit and its economic significance. Read full story

- Vietnam’s status as a BRICS partner country since June 2025 has opened an important new channel for multilateral cooperation, enabling the country to strengthen links with emerging economies and Global South countries while contributing to global development and governance.

In an article published by Eurasia Review on September 8, Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi, who is also Secretary-General of the Association of Asia Scholars, said Vietnam’s strategic geography and sustained economic dynamism make it a substantive addition to BRICS./. Read full story

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko see photos depicting the Vietnam-Russia relationship. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

Top Vietnamese leader To Lam proposed that the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Russia continue to play their role in improving a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation; and strengthen oversight of and urge the implementation of agreements reached by the senior leaders and Governments of the two countries, thereby helping translate political commitments into concrete programmes, projects and cooperation outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov exchange souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia promote defence cooperation

In order for bilateral defence ties to truly match its role as a strategic pillar of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, the two sides agreed to focus on promoting several key areas, including delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly high-level one; maintaining effective defence strategic consultation and dialogue mechanisms; training; and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustino agreed to study the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms and specialised working groups in various fields, and pledged to encourage businesses from both countries to expand their operations in each other’s markets.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Chairman of Russia’s State Duma

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in its foreign policy.

Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Vietnam consistently regards education and training as a top national priority and a key driver of the country’s breakthrough development. The country is prioritising the development of high-quality human resources in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Indian expert highlights Vietnam’s important role in BRICS

Vietnam has the potential to play a deeper role in BRICS if the grouping continues to expand and strengthen its role in global economic governance. It should engage substantively in BRICS cooperation mechanisms while maintaining a balance among BRICS, ASEAN and other partners to consolidate its strategic position.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets with Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights promising Vietnam–Russia maritime cooperation

Welcoming the two sides’ identification of orientations for maritime cooperation in 2026–2030, General Secretary and President To Lam called on relevant agencies of both countries to urgently translate them into highly feasible programmes and projects, avoiding a situation in which agreements remain merely at the level of orientations and policies.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin Seok in Seoul on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group chief

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said the Vietnamese delegation was the first foreign one to make an official visit at the invitation of NA Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong Sik, with representation from the Party, NA, Government and localities.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia work to deepen bilateral ties in substantive, effective, sustainable manner

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

Hugues Tertrais, Honorary Professor at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University and former Director of the Centre for Contemporary Asian History (Photo published by VNA)

Historical foundation, future momentum for Vietnam–France ties

The historical dialogue between Vietnam and France had at times been very tense, but this process helped the two sides understand and respect each other better. Greater mutual understanding built over time has created conditions for cooperation at many levels today, a French scholar has said.