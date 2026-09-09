Politics

Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

Top Vietnamese leader To Lam proposed that the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Russia continue to play their role in improving a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation; and strengthen oversight of and urge the implementation of agreements reached by the senior leaders and Governments of the two countries, thereby helping translate political commitments into concrete programmes, projects and cooperation outcomes.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko see photos depicting the Vietnam-Russia relationship. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko see photos depicting the Vietnam-Russia relationship. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko in Moscow on September 8 (local time).

Expressing her pleasure at meeting General Secretary and President To Lam again, Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko stressed that the Federation Council has always held Vietnam in special regard as a traditional and trusted friend and one of Russia’s important partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

She affirmed that her council strongly supports the continued strengthening and development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries across all fields.

She congratulated Vietnam on the achievements it has made in all areas under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, as well as on the contributions of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA).

The Federation Council Chairwoman congratulated Vietnam on successfully organising the elections of the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

She briefed her Vietnamese guest on the implementation by the Federation Council and the Vietnamese NA of commitments and agreements reached at the highest level, as well as the orientations set out by General Secretary and President To Lam during his meeting with the Federation Council in May 2025.

In particular, the two legislative bodies have coordinated in exchanging legislative experience and promptly ratified documents between the two countries, thereby facilitating the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, she stated.

General Secretary and President To Lam thanked Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko and the Federation Council for the warm and respectful reception accorded to the Vietnamese delegation. He emphasised that Vietnam always attaches importance to and gives high priority to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

He expressed his wish to continue promoting the valuable ties that generations of leaders and people of the two countries have worked hard to cultivate, bringing bilateral relations into a new stage of increasingly substantive, profound and effective development.

Both sides expressed their pleasure to see that political relations between the two countries enjoy a high level of trust, with regular high-level and all-level delegation exchanges and contacts maintained through various channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, creating a favourable foundation for promoting comprehensive cooperation.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-hoi-kien-chu-tich-thuong-vien-nga-9011697.jpg
General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam holds a meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko on September 8 in Moscow. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam appreciated the role and positive contributions of Russia’s Federation Council and Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko personally in promoting bilateral relations. He also spoke highly of the results of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and proposed that both sides continue to increase exchanges between leaders of the two legislatures, specialised committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, young and female parliamentarians, while sharing experience in legislation, oversight and decision-making on important national issues.

The top Vietnamese leader proposed that the two legislative bodies continue to play their role in improving a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation; and strengthen oversight of and urge the implementation of agreements reached by the senior leaders and Governments of the two countries, thereby helping translate political commitments into concrete programmes, projects and cooperation outcomes.

Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko affirmed that the Federation Council stands ready to work closely with the Vietnamese NA and make positive contributions to implementing orientations and agreements reached by the senior leaders of the two countries.

Affirming that local-level cooperation is an area with considerable room for development and can help deepen bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed that both sides should effectively promote established local partnerships while actively connecting for establishment of new pairs of partner localities. They encouraged local leaders and businesses of the two countries to increase direct exchanges to identify specific projects suited to each side’s potential and needs, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko affirmed that the bonds between the Russian and Vietnamese people have been built over many generations and should continue to be passed on to younger generations. She supported increased cultural, educational, tourism and youth exchanges, as well as efforts to promote the teaching and learning of Russian in Vietnam and Vietnamese in Russia.

Noting that Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for Russian people, she said the two countries still have significant potential to further enhance cultural and tourism cooperation, thereby promoting people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums, agreeing to continue consultations, coordination and mutual support within multilateral parliamentary mechanisms, contributing to the promotion of dialogue, cooperation, peace, stability and sustainable development.

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed Vietnam’s support for enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting dialogue, building trust and fostering cooperation among nations. He expressed his wish that the two legislatures continue to coordinate closely and make positive contributions to advancing Vietnam–Russia relations as well as to addressing regional and international issues on the basis of respect for international law.

On the occasion, the top leader of Vietnam conveyed greetings and an invitation from National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man to Chairwoman Valentina Matvienko to pay a visit to Vietnam at the end of this year. The Chairwoman expressed her readiness to coordinate with the State Duma in welcoming NA President Man at a mutually convenient time./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #CPV #Vietnam-Russia #Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia #Valentina Matvienko Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov exchange souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia promote defence cooperation

In order for bilateral defence ties to truly match its role as a strategic pillar of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, the two sides agreed to focus on promoting several key areas, including delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly high-level one; maintaining effective defence strategic consultation and dialogue mechanisms; training; and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets with Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights promising Vietnam–Russia maritime cooperation

Welcoming the two sides’ identification of orientations for maritime cooperation in 2026–2030, General Secretary and President To Lam called on relevant agencies of both countries to urgently translate them into highly feasible programmes and projects, avoiding a situation in which agreements remain merely at the level of orientations and policies.

See more

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustino agreed to study the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms and specialised working groups in various fields, and pledged to encourage businesses from both countries to expand their operations in each other’s markets.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Chairman of Russia’s State Duma

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of Vietnam’s leading important partners in its foreign policy.

Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Vietnam consistently regards education and training as a top national priority and a key driver of the country’s breakthrough development. The country is prioritising the development of high-quality human resources in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Indian expert highlights Vietnam’s important role in BRICS

Vietnam has the potential to play a deeper role in BRICS if the grouping continues to expand and strengthen its role in global economic governance. It should engage substantively in BRICS cooperation mechanisms while maintaining a balance among BRICS, ASEAN and other partners to consolidate its strategic position.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin Seok in Seoul on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group chief

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said the Vietnamese delegation was the first foreign one to make an official visit at the invitation of NA Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong Sik, with representation from the Party, NA, Government and localities.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia work to deepen bilateral ties in substantive, effective, sustainable manner

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

Hugues Tertrais, Honorary Professor at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University and former Director of the Centre for Contemporary Asian History (Photo published by VNA)

Historical foundation, future momentum for Vietnam–France ties

The historical dialogue between Vietnam and France had at times been very tense, but this process helped the two sides understand and respect each other better. Greater mutual understanding built over time has created conditions for cooperation at many levels today, a French scholar has said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse meet with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia in Moscow on September 7, (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam meets Vietnamese community in Russia

In particular, the Politburo recently issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, General Secretary and President To Lam, emphasising that in the time ahead, the Party and State will continue to improve institutions, and adopt comprehensive, open and breakthrough mechanisms and policies to connect with, attract and effectively mobilise the resources of overseas Vietnamese, particularly intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and young people.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (R) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Fresh impetus for Vietnam - France cooperation on new journey

Vietnam-France relations have been nurtured over generations through historical, cultural, educational and scientific ties, as well as extensive people-to-people exchanges. Despite the ups and downs of history, the two countries have successfully built a relationship of friendship, equality and mutual respect, looking towards the future together.

Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-France cooperation hoped to be expanded

Vietnam and France should also build a forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnership in which stronger economic and industrial ties serve as an indispensable foundation, said Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces.