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Vietnam’s growing cinema market draws international stars

The increasing frequency of such visits indicates that Vietnam is receiving greater attention in the promotional and distribution strategies of Asian film projects.

Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung in a scene from the Vietnam-Republic of Korea co-production film “Here I Am". (Photo of the film producer)
Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung in a scene from the Vietnam-Republic of Korea co-production film “Here I Am". (Photo of the film producer)

Hanoi (VNA) – Behind promotional tours by international film stars is the growing appeal of Vietnam’s nearly 100-million-strong film market, which sold more than 70 million cinema tickets in 2025.

In early September, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed the stars of “Hope”, including director Na Hong Jin and actors Hwang Jung Min, Jo In Sung and Jung Ho Yeon, who spent two days meeting the press, media representatives and Vietnamese audiences.

Their appearance added to a growing list of international artists who have visited Vietnam to promote films over the past year, reported Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper.

In late July last year, Jung Il Woo visited Ho Chi Minh City to promote “Leaving Mom”, taking part in its premiere and meeting local audiences. The Vietnam-Korean film later grossed around 171 billion VND (6.5 million USD), according to Box Office Vietnam.

In late September, Lee Kwang Soo and the crew of “My Hand Holds a Star” came to Vietnam for promotional activities in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. That same month, Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuanghan, also known as Greg Hsu, and Angela Yuen visited Ho Chi Minh City to introduce “Measure in Love”.

A month later, Thai star Nadech Kugimiya and the cast of “Tee Yod: Ghost Eater” Part 3 arrived in Ho Chi Minh City for promotional activities and audience exchanges. The film subsequently grossed around 82 billion VND at Vietnamese box offices.

Earlier, Thai actors JJ Krissanapoom and Pure Duangjai, together with director Lee Thongkham, also visited the city to promote “The Bride”.

The increasing frequency of such visits indicates that Vietnam is receiving greater attention in the promotional and distribution strategies of Asian film projects.

Vietnamese film market offers strong potential

Vietnam’s appeal stems primarily from the size and growth of its cinema market.

Figures from CGV Vietnam show that box-office revenue reached nearly 5.6 trillion VND in 2025, while more than 70 million tickets were sold, representing increases of 24% and 29%, respectively, from 2024. Compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, box-office revenue last year was more than 35% higher.

The market recorded annual revenue growth of more than 20% during 2023-2025, providing a strong basis for attracting regional film producers and distributors.

With a population of nearly 100 million, Vietnam also offers a large potential audience. Many Korean, Thai and Chinese stars have substantial fan communities in the country, giving films a ready-made base for promotional campaigns.

Direct appearances by stars can generate extensive media coverage and social media discussion, helping films reach audiences ahead of and during their opening periods.

However, star power alone does not guarantee box-office success. Figures from 2025 show significant differences in the performance of films whose casts visited Vietnam.

“Leaving Mom” grossed around 171 billion VND, while “Tee Yod: Ghost Eater” Part 3 earned about 82 billion VND. By contrast, “My Hand Holds a Star” grossed only around 11.7 billion VND, “The Bride” 11.3 billion VND and “Measure in Love” about 3.8 billion VND, according to figures cited by local media from Box Office Vietnam.

The wide revenue gap shows that while an actor’s popularity can generate attention, it is not enough to persuade audiences to buy tickets. Film quality, storyline and appeal to local tastes remain decisive factors in determining box-office performance. Nevertheless, its large audience base, rapidly growing box-office revenue and strong fan communities for Asian stars are making Vietnam an increasingly important market that international film producers seek to reach directly./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #international film stars #Ho Chi Minh City #Vietnam’s cinema market #film market
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