Culture - Sports

Miss World 2026 promotes Vietnamese culture, tourism

On September 4-5 alone, Khanh Hoa welcomed around 95,000 visitors staying overnight, including approximately 38,000 international visitors, highlighting the event’s considerable appeal and the province’s image as a safe, attractive and welcoming destination.

Top 6 contestants of 73rd Miss World pageant (Photo: VNA)
Top 6 contestants of 73rd Miss World pageant (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The 73rd Miss World pageant, just held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, has helped promote Vietnamese culture and tourism, with contestants from around the world showcasing the beauty of ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress).

At the pageant’s grand final, ao dai took centre stage during the announcement of the Top 40. All 111 contestants wore designs by Vietnamese fashion designers, complemented by props highlighting the country’s traditional culture and handicrafts.

Contestants from the Americas and the Caribbean paired their ao dai with conical hats, while European contestants carried patterned wooden fans. African contestants showcased ao dai alongside Bau Truc pottery, while those from Asia and Oceania combined the traditional dress with paper flowers and lotus buds.

The presentation offered an opportunity to introduce not only the elegance of ao dai but also distinctive elements of Vietnamese culture to international audience.

Miss World activities in Khanh Hoa also generated strong interest among domestic and international visitors. The special art programme “Dances of the World – Hello Vietnam, Hello World” and the grand final attracted large audiences, with more than 6,000 free standing tickets provided at the fan zone.

On September 4-5 alone, Khanh Hoa welcomed around 95,000 visitors staying overnight, including approximately 38,000 international visitors, highlighting the event’s considerable appeal and the province’s image as a safe, attractive and welcoming destination.

Thai Thi Le Hang, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Miss World 2026 generated a clear boost in tourist arrivals, particularly during major events. The short-term surge in visitors contributed to hotel occupancy and tourism revenues while creating spillover effects for related services.

The presence of contestants from numerous countries and territories also helped promote Khanh Hoa’s tourism image to a wider international audience, creating favourable conditions for attracting more international visitors in the future.

Miss World activities had been held in Khanh Hoa since August 20, featuring 111 contestants in various competitions and cultural performances. At the September 5 grand final, the Top 40, Top 20, Top 12 and Top 6 were announced successively. The Miss World 2026 crown went to the representative of the Dominican Republic, with Spain named first runner-up and Malaysia second runner-up./.

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