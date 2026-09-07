Vietnamese Cultural Festival brings people together in Japan

Hanoi (VNA) – The first Vietnamese Cultural Festival in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, has attracted a large number of Japanese residents and members of the Vietnamese community, offering a vibrant showcase of Vietnamese culture and promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The festival last weekend was organised with the participation and coordination of various Vietnamese and Japanese organisations, associations and communities, with support from Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh and under the auspices of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Addressing the event, Nguyen Sau, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, expressed his hope that Vietnam-Japan relations would continue to grow not only in diplomacy, investment and economic cooperation, but also through stronger ties between localities and people-to-people exchanges.

Over the two days, the festival featured a range of cultural, artistic and community activities, including a Japanese speech contest for Vietnamese participants, quizzes on Japanese law, culture and history, a Japanese karaoke contest, art performances and Yosakoi exchanges.

The activities offered members of the Vietnamese community in Hokkaido opportunities to deepen their understanding of the Japanese language, laws, culture, history and daily life.

A highlight of the festival was the Bon Odori programme on the evening of September 5, when hundreds of Vietnamese and Japanese participants joined the traditional Japanese festival dance.

Moving to the rhythm of drums and dancing together in a circle, participants created a lively and friendly atmosphere that reflected the spirit of exchange and connection between the two communities.

The festival also introduced Japanese audiences to the richness of Vietnamese culture through a variety of artistic performances. An art troupe from Quang Ninh presented performances featuring traditional musical instruments, ao dai and other traditional costumes, offering visitors a glimpse into Vietnam's culture and people.

Vietnamese cuisine was another major attraction, with many Japanese visitors lining up to sample popular dishes such as pho, banh mi, fried spring rolls and Hue-style beef noodle soup.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of 50 paintings by Vietnamese children also drew considerable attention. Visitors were invited to vote for their favourite works, offering them another perspective on Vietnam and its people through the vivid and imaginative eyes of young artists.

According to the organisers, the festival attracted around 20,000 visitors over the two-day event, underscoring its role as a new platform for cultural exchange and friendship between Vietnam and Japan./.​