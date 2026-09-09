Politics

Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse pose for a photo with Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse pose for a photo with Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said top leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam made the remarks while meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, in Moscow on September 8 (local time) as part of his State visit to Russia.

Medvedev expressed his pleasure at meeting the top Vietnamese leader again and congratulated him on being entrusted with the positions of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam.​

He congratulated the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress, which set out development orientations opening a new era for Vietnam, as well as on the country’s great and comprehensive achievements during the renewal process under the leadership of the CPV.​

Medvedev affirmed that Russia always considers Vietnam a traditional friend and a priority and reliable partner in the Asia-Pacific region. He spoke highly of the role of ties between the URP and the CPV, adding that this is considered as a strategically significant channel of cooperation that helps strengthen political trust and provides a solid foundation for bilateral relations.​

Vietnam's top leader expressed his pleasure at meeting Medvedev again and appreciated his important contributions as Chairman of the URP and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, to Russia’s development as well as to the consistent consolidation and development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia.​

He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember and appreciate the great and wholehearted support provided by the former Soviet Union and present-day Russia to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in national construction, defence and development today.​

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the relationship one of its top priorities in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he said, adding Vietnam wishes to work with Russia to make bilateral ties increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable.​

General Secretary and President To Lam proposed that the two Parties continue to play a pioneering role in providing orientations for bilateral relations, maintain regular exchanges of high-level and other-level delegations, and effectively implement their cooperation agreement.​

He called for strengthening theoretical exchanges and sharing experience in building a ruling Party, political system development, national governance, socio-economic development, digital transformation, personnel training, and the prevention and combat of corruption and other negative phenomena.​

General Secretary and President To Lam also proposed expanding cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the URP, enhancing links among political academies and strategic research institutes, and promoting exchanges among young people of the two countries, thereby creating a solid foundation for long-term bilateral ties.​

Highlighting Medvedev’s role as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, the top Vietnamese leader suggested that the two sides increase exchanges between the two Parties and hold strategic discussions on issues of shared concern.​

He also called for continued cooperation in energy, oil and gas, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, education and training, logistics, transport and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides should also study and build long-term strategic cooperation orientations to create new momentum for the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new development period, he said.​

Medvedev agreed on the need to maintain exchanges of delegations at all levels, effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the two Parties, strengthen theoretical exchanges and personnel training, and expand cooperation among strategic research agencies and organisations of the two Parties.​

He also supported promoting exchanges among young people to inherit and further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two peoples.​

Medvedev affirmed that the URP and he personally would continue to support the effective implementation of agreements reached by the senior leaders of the two countries.​

He voiced support for expanding cooperation in economy, energy, oil and gas, science and technology, education, digital transformation and innovation, while creating favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to enhance investment and trade cooperation.​

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive development of relations between the CPV and the URP in recent years. They affirmed that their ties form an important pillar providing a political foundation, strengthening strategic trust and setting long-term orientations to Vietnam-Russia relations.​

They agreed to continue enhancing coordination at multilateral forums and cooperation mechanisms among political parties, while promoting multilateralism and upholding the role of the United Nations Charter and international law, contributing to an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development.​

On the occasion, the top leader of Vietnam wished the URP continued success in its role as a core political force in Russia, and in preparing for and organising its Congress, as well as good results in the upcoming election to the State Duma.​

He expressed his hope that the Party would continue to receive the trust and support of Russian voters, contributing to the stable and prosperous development of Russia and creating new momentum for the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia./.

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