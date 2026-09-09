Young Argentine experts keen to learn about Vietnam’s foreign policy

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Young experts from the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) showed keen interest in Vietnam's foreign policy and international integration during a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet in Buenos Aires on September 8.

At the meeting, Nguyet said Vietnam successfully organised the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in January 2026, marking an important milestone shaping the nation's development orientations for the new era.

The diplomat also briefed delegates on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure, which recorded a voter turnout rate of 99.68%, equivalent to nearly 79 million voters. She said at its first session in April, the 16th legislature elected and approved key leaders of the State, the legislature, and the Government.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (centre) speaks at the meeting with young experts from the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) in Buenos Aires on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

According to the diplomat, Vietnam has set a target of achieving annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, with a vision of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045. New growth drivers are focused on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and improved labour productivity, while three strategic breakthroughs involve institutional reform, development of high-quality human resources, and modern and synchronous infrastructure.

​Nguyet also highlighted the progress in economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Argentina, noting that the two sides nearly completed negotiations on a double taxation avoidance agreement in January and expect to sign it this year, creating more favourable conditions for business and investment.

In high-tech fields, the two countries have begun cooperating on satellites. In April, the ground station of the Vietnam National Space Centre received satellite imagery and data from Argentina's National Commission on Space Activities (CONAE) as part of the Artemis II mission. Telecommunications cooperation has also progressed, with an Argentine company receiving a second shipment of telecommunications cables and equipment manufactured by the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.

According to Vietnam Customs, two-way trade between Vietnam and Argentina reached 4.27 billion USD in 2025, up 4.1% year on year. Vietnam exported 876.74 million USD worth of goods to Argentina and imported 3.39 billion USD. The two sides also have significant potential to expand cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, renewable energy, health care and pharmaceuticals.

The ambassador also noted that Vietnam and Mercosur officially launched negotiations on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) in December 2025, with the first round held in Buenos Aires in late August. Vietnam hopes to accelerate the process to expand trade and investment with Mercosur members, including Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Regarding the foreign policy, Nguyet stated that Vietnam steadfastly pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, while diversifying and multilateralising external relations and placing national interests first. Vietnam maintains its “Four No’s” defence policy and seeks cooperative relations with all major powers without taking sides in great-power competition.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the diplomat reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent stance on resolving disputes through peaceful measures based on international law, notably the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while resolutely safeguarding the nation's independence, sovereignty, and legitimate rights and interests./.

​