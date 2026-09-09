Politics

Venezuela hails Vietnam’s solidarity, support and resilience in defending independence

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez praised Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My’s effective contributions to promoting and deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Venezuela and Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My speaks at the event (Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Palace/VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My speaks at the event (Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Palace/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has emphasised that the Government and people of Venezuela always cherish and highly appreciate the solidarity, support and sincere assistance of Vietnam, affirming that Vietnam has always been a steadfast pillar and a model of resilience in safeguarding national independence and sovereignty.

Rodríguez made the statement while presiding over a ceremony in Caracas on the afternoon of September 7 (Venezuela time) to confer the First Class Francisco de Miranda Order on Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My on the occasion of the conclusion of his term.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Venezuelan leader praised My’s effective contributions to promoting and deepening the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Venezuela and Vietnam.

She noted that during his tenure, which began in April 2023, the ambassador had contributed to strengthening ties between the two countries across all channels, including the Party, State, National Assembly and people-to-people exchanges.

She expressed her belief that My, regardless of his future position, would continue to serve as a strong bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the Venezuelan leader noted that the two countries currently maintain numerous bilateral cooperation agreements. Following the successful official visit to Venezuela last June by Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, the two sides agreed on a bilateral cooperation agenda and are actively negotiating more than 30 new cooperation agreements in preparation for the upcoming Intergovernmental Committee meeting in November. The agreements focus on key areas such as energy, telecommunications, defence, security, culture and, particularly, agriculture.

For his part, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed his great honour at receiving the Francisco de Miranda Order, a prestigious distinction of the Venezuelan State. He sincerely thanked the Party, State, Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of Venezuela for their invaluable support and assistance throughout his tenure.

My affirmed that the First Class Francisco de Miranda Order was not only a distinction bestowed on him personally but, above all, recognition by the Party, State and people of Venezuela of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, as well as the positive achievements in bilateral relations.

The ambassador emphasised that, in any future capacity, he would continue to serve as a bridge between the two countries, contributing to fostering solidarity, friendship and comprehensive, substantive cooperation between the Party, State and people of Vietnam and Venezuela./.

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#Venezuela #traditional friendship #Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My Venezuela
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