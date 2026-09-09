Politics

Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on September 9

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,594 VND/USD on September 9, down 9 VND from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,594 VND/USD on September 9. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,594 VND/USD on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,594 VND/USD on September 9, down 9 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,874 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,314 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.

At 8 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,780 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,160 VND/USD, both down 50 VND from the September 8 morning session./.

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