Politics

NA President concludes official visit to Republic of Korea

During his stay, NA President Man held a meeting with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and talks with NA Speaker Cho Jeong Sik. At the meetings, the two sides spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-RoK relations, particularly regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones. They affirmed that the two countries have become each other’s leading important partners in economy, trade and investment.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Seoul on September 9 morning, concluding their official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Seoul on September 9 morning, concluding their official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man, his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Seoul on September 9 morning, concluding their official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and departing for an official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

Seeing off the delegation at Seongnam Airport in Seoul were Director of the international affairs bureau under the Office of the RoK’s National Assembly Na A Jeong, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Ho, and embassy officials and staff.

During his stay, NA President Man held a meeting with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and talks with NA Speaker Cho Jeong Sik. At the meetings, the two sides spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-RoK relations, particularly regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones. They affirmed that the two countries have become each other’s leading important partners in economy, trade and investment.

The two sides agreed to implement a strategic vision for economic connectivity in the new context, bringing practical benefits to both sides, with a goal of raising bilateral trade to 100 billion USD in 2026 and 150 billion USD by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

They also agreed to continue promoting science and technology cooperation as a driving force for bilateral relations; expand cooperation in human resources training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and continue to improve policies to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese people in the RoK and Korean people in Vietnam.

The two sides highly valued the outcomes of parliamentary cooperation and agreed to maintain regular exchanges of all-level delegations; strengthen the sharing of experience in lawmaking and institution-building for sustainable development; promote exchanges among specialised committees through both in-person and online formats; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures signed in November 2025.

They agreed to enhance the role of the legislative bodies in coordinating oversight of the implementation of international treaties and government cooperation agreements, improve policies and laws to create a favourable legal environment for businesses and people of both countries, and continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.

In Seoul, NA President Man also received Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea Kim Min Seok, Chairman of the People Power Party Jang Dong Hyeok, and Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Moon Jin Seok.

He met members of the Vietnam Innovation Network and Vietnamese experts in the RoK, Korean friends, and leaders of major Korean groups investing in Vietnam. He also met with embassy officials and staff and the Vietnamese community in the country.

With substantive activities, the top legislator’s official visit to the RoK was a success, contributing to elevating bilateral relations to a new level in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, while strengthening and expanding parliamentary cooperation in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby bringing practical benefits to the people and businesses of both countries./.

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