Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 9 sent his congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended his greetings to Premier of the Cabinet Pak Thae Song.
Also on this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung cabled a message of congratulations to his DPRK counterpart Choe Son Hui./.
Prime Minister receives DPRK Ambassador
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to and wish to continuously nurture and promote the Vietnam–DPRK relationship in a more substantive and effective manner in the new development era, in line with the common aspirations of the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.