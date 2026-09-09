Politics

Vietnam, Tunisia seek to boost trade and investment cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Tunisia Nguyen Nam Duong presented a copy of his letter of credence to Secretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ben Ayed on September 7.

Ambassador Nguyen Nam Duong introduces the investment and business environment in Vietnam to Tunisian businesses. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt)
Ambassador Nguyen Nam Duong introduces the investment and business environment in Vietnam to Tunisian businesses. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt)

Cairo (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Tunisia Nguyen Nam Duong paid a working visit to Tunisia from September 6-8 to promote bilateral cooperation and strengthen connections between the two countries’ authorities and business communities.

The ambassador presented a copy of his letter of credence to Secretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ben Ayed on September 7.

The two sides stressed the importance of increasing high-level and delegation exchanges, expanding cooperation in various fields, and coordinating at international forums.

They agreed to promote the organisation of the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Tunisia Joint Commission and the first Political Consultation, while expanding cooperation in education and personnel training.

During the visit, Duong also held working sessions with the Tunisian Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA), the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), the Tunis Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIT), and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA).

The sides discussed the investment and business environment and opportunities for business connectivity, while identifying potential areas for cooperation, including software outsourcing, electric vehicles, textiles and garments, olive oil, agriculture and energy.

Ambassdor Duong and UTICA Vice President Mohamed Kooli co-chaired a meeting with Tunisian businesses interested in the Vietnamese market on September 8, at the UTICA headquarters.

He briefed participants on Vietnam’s investment and business environment and bilateral trade ties, and answered questions of interest to the businesses.

Tunisian companies spoke highly of Vietnam’s stable political and social environment, reform and innovation efforts, and openness of its economy. They expressed their desire to soon organise a business delegation to Vietnam to explore cooperation opportunities and connect with Vietnamese enterprises and trade and industrial promotion agencies.

The visit took place as Vietnam and Tunisia prepare to celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, with both sides seeking to further promote practical and effective cooperation./.

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