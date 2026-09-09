Politics

PM urges synchronised completion of land, housing, real estate laws to unlock resources

The three laws are closely interconnected and play a crucial role in unlocking resources and meeting the requirements for growth in the period ahead. Their provisions will have a major impact on people, organisations, investors and the economy, as well as national defence and security.

A view of the Vega City project in Bac Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province. (Illustrative image. Photo: VNA)
A view of the Vega City project in Bac Nha Trang ward, Khanh Hoa province. (Illustrative image. Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 9 chaired a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies to review several draft amended laws, including the Land Law, Housing Law and Law on Real Estate Business, ahead of the completion of dossiers for submission to the Government and the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The documents, which will be submitted to the Government for consideration and comments at its September session on law building, are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly at its second session at the end of 2026.

Speaking at the event, PM Hung stressed that the three laws are closely interconnected and play a crucial role in unlocking resources and meeting the requirements for growth in the period ahead. Their provisions will have a major impact on people, organisations, investors and the economy, as well as national defence and security.

To ensure both the drafting schedule and substantive quality of the bills, he asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Construction to fully incorporate the opinions raised at the meeting and coordinate with relevant agencies to review their provisions.

The draft laws, together with related legislation such as the Law on Investment, Law on Planning and tax laws, as well as implementing regulations, must fully institutionalise the orientations set out in Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW, the Politburo’s directions and the conclusions of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in Notice No. 64-TB/VPTW, he said.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The PM also stressed the need to strictly follow the procedures for drafting and submitting bills in accordance with the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents, particularly the principles and regulations governing power control in lawmaking.

Consultations on all three laws should be conducted simultaneously, widely and substantively with affected groups, while seeking input from experts, scientists, organisations, associations and mass organisations, he said.

The drafting ministries must maintain an open and receptive approach, carefully study, incorporate and provide convincing explanations for feedback on political, legal and scientific grounds, ensuring that once adopted, the laws can be effectively implemented in practice and deliver substantive results.

They must also conduct comprehensive impact assessments when formulating and promulgating policies and carefully review transitional provisions to prevent legal gaps or conflicts during implementation that could affect the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals.

The Ministry of Justice was assigned to take the lead, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Ministry of Construction, Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies, in reviewing and ensuring the consistency and uniformity of the legal system once the laws are adopted by the National Assembly.

There must be no situation in which a law is promulgated but cannot be implemented because of obstacles arising from other related legislation, the PM stressed.

On specific issues, the PM asked agencies to review and clearly determine which policy groups should be incorporated into the draft laws and which should be addressed in implementing regulations.

He called for genuine reductions and simplification of administrative procedures and business conditions, warning against a situation in which requirements are reduced at the central level but increased by local authorities, creating bottlenecks and barriers to development.

He also called for stronger efforts to build, complete, connect and integrate databases on land, housing and real estate.

The Prime Minister assigned the Deputy PMs in charge of relevant areas to continue directing the work. The Ministry of Justice was asked to urgently submit its appraisal reports on the draft laws, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Ministry of Construction were instructed to promptly finalise the bills and submit them to the Government before September 11./.


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