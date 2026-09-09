Sci-Tech

Vietnam, France should expand cooperation in strategic fields: business leader

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to France, Guy Bonassi, Senior Vice-President of Latin America and Asia at Thales Group, said the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects their shared desire to deepen and broaden cooperation, with technological autonomy, resilience and human resources development assuming increasingly important roles.

Senior Vice-President of Latin America and Asia at Thales Group Guy Bonassi (L) at a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (Photo published by VNA)
Senior Vice-President of Latin America and Asia at Thales Group Guy Bonassi (L) at a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (Photo published by VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam–France relations are gaining particularly strong momentum, with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership creating favourable conditions for the two countries to move beyond traditional trade ties and promote long-term cooperation in strategic areas, particularly technology, innovation and human resources development, said Guy Bonassi, Senior Vice-President of Latin America and Asia at Thales Group, a a global technology product and service provider.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to France, Bonassi said the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects their shared desire to deepen and broaden cooperation, with technological autonomy, resilience and human resources development assuming increasingly important roles.

For Thales, he said, this opens opportunities to strengthen partnerships with Vietnam in aviation, space, security, cybersecurity and AI applications in critical systems.

Bonassi said cooperation between Thales and its Vietnamese partners has been built step by step over more than 30 years and has become solid, diverse and increasingly strategic, spanning aviation, space, security, digital technology and cybersecurity.

Thales currently works with a wide range of Vietnamese partners in both the public and private sectors, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, VNPT, Viettel, GTEL and MobiFone, as well as regulatory agencies and organisations in relevant fields.

In aviation, amid strong growth in Vietnam’s air traffic, Thales has for years worked with the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) to modernise the country’s airspace through air traffic control centres, radar and surveillance systems, navigation aids and maintenance services, helping improve operational efficiency and safety.

Vietnam is undergoing rapid digital transformation with ambitions to become an important country in Southeast Asia, while the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership provides favourable conditions for sustainable cooperation in these strategic fields, he said.

Bonassi highlighted effective cooperation areas between the firm and Vietnamese partners, including AI, cybersecurity, civil aviation, and space.

He said that Thales wants to develop long-term cooperation with Vietnam, focusing on innovation, skills development and greater technological autonomy, he added.

One specific area highlighted by Bonassi is the management of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and low-altitude airspace.

He said incidents involving UAVs in Vietnamese airspace in 2025 and since the beginning of 2026 have seriously affected hundreds of flights, creating risks to aviation safety, flight delays and significant economic losses. Thales is working with Vietnamese partners to propose comprehensive solutions to ensure the safety of low-altitude airspace, he added

Alongside technological and industrial cooperation, Bonassi stressed Thales’ desire to support the development of Vietnam’s human resources in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Thales hopes to continue supporting young Vietnamese talents in their studies and career development, he said.

Finally, Bonassi stressed that combining industrial projects, innovation and training would help strengthen Vietnam–France cooperation over the long term.

This is also the approach Thales is pursuing in its partnership with Vietnam, with a view to building sustainable technology partnerships while contributing to Vietnam’s goals of technological autonomy and development./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam–France relations #Guy Bonassi #Thales Group #Vietnam–France cooperation #President To Lam’s visit to France France Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Digital transformation

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in May 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Opening up new development space for Vietnam-France relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France demonstrates Vietnam’s special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributes to making the two countries strategic bridges in ASEAN and the EU.

Overseas Vietnamese teachers participating in the 2026 training course on Vietnamese language teaching methods (Photo published VNA)

Leveraging overseas Vietnamese resources for Vietnam-France ties

As Vietnam enters a new era of prosperous and harmonious development, top leader To Lam's official visit to France will significantly contribute to the special dynamics of bilateral relations while fostering shared commitments to international peace, security, and stability.

See more

The Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic technological cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung proposed expanding joint research programmes, particularly in strategic areas where Vietnam has development needs, and KIST has strengths, including semiconductor integrated circuits, AI, batteries and energy storage, and biotechnology.

Digital transformation brings economic benefits closer to businesses

Digital transformation brings economic benefits closer to businesses

In addition to streamlining processes and reducing the time required to complete administrative procedures, digital models are creating more opportunities for businesses, household enterprises and small traders to access information, adopt new payment methods, connect with partners and expand their markets.

Images are collected and processed at a satellite image receiving station. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France explore new space technology cooperation opportunities

Building on the effectiveness of VNREDSat-1, Vietnam and France are continuing to promote cooperation in the next phase, including a proposal for VNREDSat-2. The two sides have discussed technological options, resources and an implementation roadmap, with a view not only to developing a new-generation satellite but also to increasing Vietnam’s level of participation and technological capabilities.

Using AI to search and process legal information (Photo: VNA)

Legal profession reshaped in age of artificial intelligence

In Ho Chi Minh City, digital transformation in the legal profession is not simply about introducing more technology into professional practice. It must also create ways of working that ensure technology serves people, while lawyers retain control and responsibility for the quality of legal services. This is particularly important in a metropolis with a large-scale economy and diverse legal needs.

Vietnamese youths learn about AI application scenarios at the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Centre in Guangxi. (Photo: VNA)

China’s Guangxi fosters AI cooperation with Vietnamese localities

During his visit to China and Guangxi in April, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam expressed a desire to further expand cooperation between Vietnam, particularly border localities, and Guangxi in areas including AI.

Hanoi Market Surveillance officers inspect products showing signs of violations of regulations on product labelling, advertising and intellectual property. (Photo published by VNA)

Positive progress recorded in tackling intellectual property rights infringements

To raise public and business awareness while improving the effectiveness of preventing and dealing with infringements, the Ministry of Science and Technology will continue working with other ministries, sectors and localities to strengthen intellectual property protection and enforcement on a regular, continuous and sustained basis, with no prohibited areas or exceptions.

Delegates visit exhibition stands at the 2026 national quality and productivity forum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Enabling institutions needed for science-technology to generate new productivity

The Government should shift from providing funding to creating enabling conditions by developing infrastructure, platforms, standards and markets, while coordinating the innovation ecosystem. Innovation and technology diffusion should also go hand in hand, particularly by bringing AI, digital and green technologies to small- and medium-sized enterprises as well as traditional sectors.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Tam, Chair of the Department of Computer Science, Data and Artificial Intelligence at the Polytechnic Institute of Paris (IP Paris) (Photo: VNA)

Expert proposes global Vietnamese intellectual ecosystem to boost AI development

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Tam, Chair of the Department of Computer Science, Data and Artificial Intelligence at IP Paris, said the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, which elevates overseas Vietnamese to one of the country's important strategic resources, should be translated into practical mechanisms for deeper participation of OVs in the country’s scientific and technological development, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).

The strategy pivots Vietnam toward AI research and development tied to economy-wide transformation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam approves AI strategy targeting regional hub status by 2030

The strategy pivots Vietnam toward AI research and development tied to economy-wide transformation. Instead of retrofitting AI into existing products and processes, the plan treats AI as a core capability from problem identification through design, organisation and operations.

A student at Thang Long Primary School in Hanoi attend an online class. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam alliance steps up efforts to promote online safety, digital trust

Since its establishment, the Digital Trust Alliance (DTA) has expanded its membership and activities, with hundreds of applications to join recorded in the first six months of 2026. It aims to establish Digital Trust Clubs in all 34 provinces and cities and bring together around 1,000 members nationwide.

Hi-tech shrimp farming and wind power development in Thanh Hai commune, Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets productivity-driven growth over cheap labour

A development model based on productivity, knowledge and technology requires long-term capital, a skilled workforce, innovation capacity, technology absorption and incentives for long-term invest. Therefore, Vietnam’s greatest challenge is moving from cost-based advantages to ones based on productivity, technology and added value.