☕ Afternoon briefing on September 9

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, marks a new milestone in bilateral relations, opening up a new period of more substantive and deeper cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following the CPV’s 14th National Congress.



Amid rapid, complex and unpredictable global developments, the two countries are seeking to preserve their longstanding bonds of friendship while translating high political trust into concrete cooperation outcomes. At the same time, people-to-people diplomacy, particularly the natural connection between younger generations, is expected to play an increasingly important role in sustaining the friendship between the two peoples. Read full story

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and Mongolian officials welcome President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Chinggis Khan Aiport, Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

- President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, arrived in Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time), beginning a three-day official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.



The top Vietnamese legislator and his entourage were welcomed at Chinggis Khan International Aiport by Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan, Chairman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and representatives from Mongolia’s Parliament Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy were also at the airport to welcome the delegation. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 9 chaired a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies to review several draft amended laws, including the Land Law, Housing Law and Law on Real Estate Business, ahead of the completion of dossiers for submission to the Government and the National Assembly for consideration and approval.



The documents, which will be submitted to the Government for consideration and comments at its September session on law building, are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly at its second session at the end of 2026. Read full story



- Vietnam has called for greater effectiveness of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in protecting and promoting human rights amid growing global challenges, including conflicts, humanitarian crises, climate change and emerging technologies.



Addressing the general debate on the global human rights situation at the opening of the UNHRC’s 63rd regular session in Geneva on September 7, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, affirmed Vietnam’s support for the efforts of the UN, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and relevant bodies. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France is expected to create fresh momentum for Vietnam-France cooperation in strategic areas such as energy, infrastructure, technology, innovation and sustainable development, while opening more opportunities for French businesses to invest and contribute technology to Vietnam’s development.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris on the occasion of the visit, Dang Nguyen Ngu, President of Schneider Electric Vietnam and Cambodia, said the upgrading of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the two countries’ shared desire to deepen cooperation in fields of strategic importance, from energy and infrastructure to technology, innovation and sustainable development. Read full story



- Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift from pursuing visitor numbers to maximising value, while developing a high-quality, smart, green, creative and culturally distinctive tourism ecosystem to create new growth momentum, experts have said.



The direction is set out in the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era. The resolution aims to enhance the sector’s added value and regional and global competitiveness, while strengthening its spillover effects on other sectors. Read full story



- A major planning scheme can only be effective when people are provided with sufficient information, clearly understand issues that affect them and have opportunities to contribute their opinions. This is particularly important for the comprehensive adjustment of the Red River urban zone master plan, as the study area stretches about 40km and directly affects many residential areas and the long-term development of Hanoi.



Hanoi began collecting public opinions on September 7 on the comprehensive adjustment of the master plan, at a scale of 1:5,000, covering the section from Hong Ha Bridge to Me So Bridge. Community consultation will last 20 days from the date the planning documents are made public./. Read full story