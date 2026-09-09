Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 9

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 9

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, marks a new milestone in bilateral relations, opening up a new period of more substantive and deeper cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following the CPV’s 14th National Congress.

Amid rapid, complex and unpredictable global developments, the two countries are seeking to preserve their longstanding bonds of friendship while translating high political trust into concrete cooperation outcomes. At the same time, people-to-people diplomacy, particularly the natural connection between younger generations, is expected to play an increasingly important role in sustaining the friendship between the two peoples. Read full story

potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-va-phu-nhan-bat-dau-tham-chinh-thuc-mong-co.jpg
Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and Mongolian officials welcome President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Chinggis Khan Aiport, Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

- President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, arrived in Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time), beginning a three-day official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

The top Vietnamese legislator and his entourage were welcomed at Chinggis Khan International Aiport by Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan, Chairman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and representatives from Mongolia’s Parliament Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy were also at the airport to welcome the delegation. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 9 chaired a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies to review several draft amended laws, including the Land Law, Housing Law and Law on Real Estate Business, ahead of the completion of dossiers for submission to the Government and the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The documents, which will be submitted to the Government for consideration and comments at its September session on law building, are expected to be submitted to the National Assembly at its second session at the end of 2026. Read full story

- Vietnam has called for greater effectiveness of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in protecting and promoting human rights amid growing global challenges, including conflicts, humanitarian crises, climate change and emerging technologies.

Addressing the general debate on the global human rights situation at the opening of the UNHRC’s 63rd regular session in Geneva on September 7, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, affirmed Vietnam’s support for the efforts of the UN, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and relevant bodies. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France is expected to create fresh momentum for Vietnam-France cooperation in strategic areas such as energy, infrastructure, technology, innovation and sustainable development, while opening more opportunities for French businesses to invest and contribute technology to Vietnam’s development.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris on the occasion of the visit, Dang Nguyen Ngu, President of Schneider Electric Vietnam and Cambodia, said the upgrading of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the two countries’ shared desire to deepen cooperation in fields of strategic importance, from energy and infrastructure to technology, innovation and sustainable development. Read full story

- Vietnam’s tourism sector needs to shift from pursuing visitor numbers to maximising value, while developing a high-quality, smart, green, creative and culturally distinctive tourism ecosystem to create new growth momentum, experts have said.

The direction is set out in the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era. The resolution aims to enhance the sector’s added value and regional and global competitiveness, while strengthening its spillover effects on other sectors. Read full story

- A major planning scheme can only be effective when people are provided with sufficient information, clearly understand issues that affect them and have opportunities to contribute their opinions. This is particularly important for the comprehensive adjustment of the Red River urban zone master plan, as the study area stretches about 40km and directly affects many residential areas and the long-term development of Hanoi.

Hanoi began collecting public opinions on September 7 on the comprehensive adjustment of the master plan, at a scale of 1:5,000, covering the section from Hong Ha Bridge to Me So Bridge. Community consultation will last 20 days from the date the planning documents are made public./. Read full story

VNA
#Afternoon briefing
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

The twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara are brilliantly illuminated with the image of Vietnam's national flag. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye)

Turkey hails Vietnam’s growing international standing

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha reviewed the development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, affirming that cooperation has grown strongly and substantively, particularly in politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, and defence and security. She congratulated Türkiye on officially becoming a dialogue partner of ASEAN.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (C) meets with Northern Territory Administrator David Connolly and his spouse. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Australia’s Northern Territory eye direct air route

A key proposal raised during the meetings was the early establishment of a direct air route linking Vietnam with Darwin. The route is expected to facilitate travel as well as trade, investment, education and tourism ties, while further promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Vietnamese leaders have extended their greetings to leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and Mongolian officials welcome President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Chinggis Khan Aiport, Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to Mongolia

The visit aims to promote substantive cooperation between the two legislatures, contributing to strengthening collobation in defence, security and economic ties, particularly in science and technology and other emerging areas of cooperation, in line with the depth and scope of the Vietnam - Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in May 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Opening up new development space for Vietnam-France relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France demonstrates Vietnam’s special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributes to making the two countries strategic bridges in ASEAN and the EU.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Head of the Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi holds a working session with Alexey Komissarov, Director of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger cooperation in policy research, training

Head of the Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi expressed appreciation for the RANEPA and its predecessor institutions for their contributions to training and fostering Vietnamese officials. Over the past decades, nearly 1,000 Vietnamese officials and leaders have studied and received training there, many of whom have gone on to hold important positions in Vietnam’s political system.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva at the general debate on the global human rights situation at the opening of the UNHRC’s 63rd regular session in Geneva on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for stronger effectiveness of UN Human Rights Council

As a member of the UNHRC for the 2026-2028 term, Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sincere dialogue and constructive cooperation with all countries and UN mechanisms, in line with the principles of universality, fairness, objectivity, impartiality and non-interference.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Seoul on September 9 morning, concluding their official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

NA President concludes official visit to Republic of Korea

During his stay, NA President Man held a meeting with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and talks with NA Speaker Cho Jeong Sik. At the meetings, the two sides spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-RoK relations, particularly regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones. They affirmed that the two countries have become each other’s leading important partners in economy, trade and investment.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko see photos depicting the Vietnam-Russia relationship. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

Top Vietnamese leader To Lam proposed that the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Russia continue to play their role in improving a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation; and strengthen oversight of and urge the implementation of agreements reached by the senior leaders and Governments of the two countries, thereby helping translate political commitments into concrete programmes, projects and cooperation outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov exchange souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia promote defence cooperation

In order for bilateral defence ties to truly match its role as a strategic pillar of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, the two sides agreed to focus on promoting several key areas, including delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly high-level one; maintaining effective defence strategic consultation and dialogue mechanisms; training; and United Nations peacekeeping operations.