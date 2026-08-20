Health

Hanoi steps up dengue prevention as cases rise

According to the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 316 dengue cases were recorded across 74 communes and wards in the city from August 7-14, up 81 from the previous week. Eleven new outbreaks were also reported, bringing the total number since the beginning of 2026 to 63, with 24 still active.

Spraying insecticide to prevent dengue fever in Dan Hoa commune, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Spraying insecticide to prevent dengue fever in Dan Hoa commune, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has activated an intensive campaign to prevent and control dengue fever amid a rapid increase in cases and growing risks of outbreaks across the city.

According to the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC), 316 dengue cases were recorded across 74 communes and wards in the city from August 7-14, up 81 from the previous week. Eleven new outbreaks were also reported, bringing the total number since the beginning of 2026 to 63, with 24 still active.

Health authorities warned that dengue is no longer following its previous seasonal pattern but is occurring year-round, with rapid and unpredictable developments. The approaching new school year, which will bring large numbers of students back to Hanoi, together with erratic weather, could further increase transmission. Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Vu Cao Cuong said the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, with some patients developing severe symptoms. He also warned of the potential spread of hand, foot and mouth disease as the new academic year approaches.

Inspections have found that some outbreaks were detected too late, with cases reported more than seven days after symptom onset, resulting in the loss of the “golden time” for early intervention.

To strengthen prevention, Hanoi is expanding a proactive infectious disease control model piloted in Khuong Dinh ward and O Dien commune since July. The model shifts the focus from managing cases to managing risks, enabling authorities to identify areas at high risk before outbreaks occur. The city is establishing community teams led by village or residential group heads, with health workers providing technical guidance. Digital tools, including QR-code scanning, are being used to update mosquito breeding-site data in real time.

At a city-wide online meeting on August 17, Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha ordered all 126 communes and wards to activate the peak dengue prevention campaign and review their “four on-the-spot” response plans.

She called for practical environmental sanitation campaigns covering every household, alley, construction site and public place, while urging authorities to strengthen direct communication, improve early detection and ensure adequate personnel, equipment and chemicals.

The Hanoi CDC will continue close surveillance, rapidly investigate and contain outbreaks, while health and education authorities will coordinate to clean and disinfect schools before students return.

The city aims to ensure that at least 95% of households and relevant public areas in outbreak zones are thoroughly treated, helping prevent further spread of dengue fever./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #outbreak #Hanoi CDC Ha Noi
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