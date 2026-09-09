Health

HCM City-based hospital performs first living-donor liver transplant surgery

Assoc Prof Dr Lê Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, said the transplantation was the result of long-term preparation, spanning the development of medical protocols, training, infrastructure upgrades, and interdisciplinary coordination.

Doctors perform a living-donor liver transplant surgery at Thong Nhat Hospital on August 22. (Photo courtesy of Thong Nhat Hospital)
Doctors perform a living-donor liver transplant surgery at Thong Nhat Hospital on August 22. (Photo courtesy of Thong Nhat Hospital)

HCM City (VNA) – Thong Nhat Hospital, a major public hospital under the health ministry's management in Ho Chi Minh City, said on September 8 that it successfully performed its first ever living-donor liver transplantation with support from Military Central Hospital 108 in Hanoi.

The recipient, a 50-year-old man, had been diagnosed with liver cancer and cirrhosis from hepatitis B and C along with type-2 diabetes, and was in critical condition.

He had been hospitalised multiple times with severe complications.

The donor, the patient’s 29-year-old younger brother, voluntarily donated a portion of his liver.

On August 22, an eight-hour operation was successfully conducted by experts from the two hospitals.

The two men were then moved to the intensive care unit for monitoring.

The patient remains in stable condition with well-functioning graft liver performance.

His haematological and biochemical indicators have improved significantly, and are gradually returning to normal ranges.

Medical staff continue to closely monitor graft function, potential complications, and the patient’s overall recovery.

The donor has been discharged and is recovering at home under medical supervision.

Assoc Prof Dr Lê Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital, said the transplantation was the result of long-term preparation, spanning the development of medical protocols, training, infrastructure upgrades, and interdisciplinary coordination.

The achievement demonstrates the progress made by the hospital in organ transplantation capabilities, he said.

Lieutenant General Professor Dr. Le Huu Song, Director of Military Central Hospital 108, praised Thong Nhat Hospital for successfully carrying out the complex and challenging procedure on its first attempt.

Military Central Hospital 108 will continue supporting Thong Nhat in mastering liver transplantation to better serve patients in the southern region, he said.

The southern region has seven medical facilities offering liver transplantation, all in Ho Chi Minh City, namely Cho Ray Hospital, University Medical Centre, Children’s Hospital 2, Military Hospital 175, Nhan Dan Gia Dinh Hospital, Vinmec Central Park International Hospital, as well as Thong Nhat Hospital./.

VNA
#Thong Nhat Hospital #living-donor liver transplantation
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