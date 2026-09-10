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Philippines ferry fire kills at least five, nearly 90 missing

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the fire broke out on the ferry MV June Aster on the evening of September 9, when it was about 2.2km from shore, killing at least five people and leaving nearly 90 others missing.

People join rescue efforts following the ferry fire off the coast of the Philippines’ Palawan province on September 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
People join rescue efforts following the ferry fire off the coast of the Philippines’ Palawan province on September 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – At least five people were killed and 87 others remain missing after a ferry caught fire off the coast of the Philippines’ Palawan province, near a popular tourist destination.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the fire broke out on the ferry MV June Aster on the evening of September 9, when it was about 2.2km from shore. Images released by the PCG showed the ferry engulfed in flames.

According to PCG Captain Noemi Cayabyab, rescuers brought 42 people ashore, including 38 passengers and four crew members. However, based on a passenger and crew manifest listing a total of 134 people, 87 remain unaccounted for.

Cayabyab stressed that the figures reflected the situation at the time of the rescue operation and could change as search and rescue efforts continue. She said authorities were still working to extinguish the fire and had yet to obtain full information from those rescued as they had not been able to interview them.

Voyage-tracking data on MarineTraffic showed that the June Aster had departed from Manila. Search and rescue operations are continuing as authorities work to determine the cause of the fire./.

VNA
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