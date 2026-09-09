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Metfone, Cambodian ministry launch tourism promotion campaign

Under the partnership, the two sides have jointly produced seven short videos as part of the campaign, featuring signature dishes from the Cambodian provinces of Kampot, Kep, Preah Sihanouk, Siem Reap, Battambang, Pursat and Takeo.

The Metfone TV360 product is showcased at a ceremony in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)
The Metfone TV360 product is showcased at a ceremony in Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism on September 8 partnered with Viettel Cambodia (Metfone), a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), to launch a joint campaign entitled “My Village, My Food” to promote local tourist destinations by showcasing distinctive cuisine.

A memorandum of understanding on the cooperation was signed by Minister of Tourism Huot Hak and Metfone CEO Cao Manh Duc.

Under the partnership, the two sides have jointly produced seven short videos as part of the campaign, featuring signature dishes from the Cambodian provinces of Kampot, Kep, Preah Sihanouk, Siem Reap, Battambang, Pursat and Takeo. The videos will be released in succession from now through October on social media platforms of the ministry, local tourism departments, Metfone and content creators participating in the campaign.

On the occasion, Huot Hak expressed his appreciation for Metfone’s innovative initiative and application of technology to help promote Khmer culinary identity and Cambodia’s tourism potential.

He stressed that the two sides will continue to strengthen and expand their partnership through new areas of close and effective cooperation, with a focus on practical results and the shared goal of promoting Cambodia’s tourism potential and culinary heritage to domestic and international visitors./.

VNA
#Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism #Viettel Cambodia #Metfone #My Village My Food Cambodia Vietnam
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