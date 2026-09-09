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ASEAN strengthens cooperation to tackle future health challenges

One of the key milestones is the launch of the ASEAN Strategic Health Agenda (ASHA) 2026-2030, which will serve as the region’s health roadmap for the next five years.

Malaysia is hosting the 17th Asean Health Ministers Meeting in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 7 to 11. (Photo: Malaysia's Ministry of Health)
Malaysia is hosting the 17th Asean Health Ministers Meeting in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 7 to 11. (Photo: Malaysia's Ministry of Health)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has hosted the 17th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting (AHMM) and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur from September 7-11, which are expected to help ASEAN step up regional health cooperation.

The meetings bring together health ministers, senior officials and international partners under the theme “Healthy ASEAN: Together Towards Equitable, Future-Ready Health Systems”. Malaysia’s Health Ministry said the gathering marks a new phase in the country’s health diplomacy, with greater emphasis on turning policy discussions and initiatives into concrete results.

This year’s events also mark the first ASEAN-US and ASEAN-Japan health ministers’ meetings, broadening discussions beyond cooperation among ASEAN member states. Ministerial meetings are also being held with China, the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO), with a view to deepening technical cooperation and expanding opportunities for investment in regional healthcare.

The meetings take place amid growing demand for cross-border cooperation on health security, emerging infectious diseases and resilient healthcare systems.

One of the key milestones is the launch of the ASEAN Strategic Health Agenda (ASHA) 2026-2030, which will serve as the region’s health roadmap for the next five years.

Another priority is advancing the operationalisation of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, which is expected to strengthen regional preparedness for future pandemics and emerging health threats. The meeting will also consider an integrated approach to ASEAN’s dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Malaysia is also promoting cooperation in several specific areas, including drafting an ASEAN Declaration on Rare Diseases, the MySPECS eye-health initiative, behavioural insights, regional cooperation on lung health, research into treatments for neglected diseases and medical-device regulation.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry said the initiatives being advanced at the meeting are aimed at translating regional cooperation into tangible benefits for nearly 700 million people across ASEAN while supporting the development of inclusive and sustainable health systems./.

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