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ASEAN+3 film festival brings Southeast and East Asian cultures closer to Czech audiences

The festival features films from six ASEAN member states, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand, along with the three ASEAN+3 partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Pichit Boosud, Thai Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague, delivers the opening remarks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Pichit Boosud, Thai Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague, delivers the opening remarks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The National Library of Prague has become a meeting venue for Southeast Asian and East Asian cinema as the ASEAN+3 Film Festival 2026 opened on September 7, bringing stories of people, life and culture from nine countries to Czech audiences.

The festival features films from six ASEAN member states, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand, along with the three ASEAN+3 partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The opening ceremony was attended by Czech Deputy Minister of Culture Jiří Bubeníček, ambassadors and chargé d’affaires of ASEAN countries in Prague, representatives of Czech ministries and agencies, members of the diplomatic corps and film enthusiasts.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam said the festival is an annual activity of the ASEAN Committee in Prague. This year marks the fifth time the committee has organised the event together with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Vietnam is presenting three films, including one short film and two feature films, one of which is Dat Rung Phuong Nam (Song of the South), offering Czech audiences a glimpse into contemporary Vietnamese cinema.​

Thai Ambassador to the Czech Republic Pichit Boosud, Chairman of the ASEAN Committee in Prague, said cinema helps Czech audiences gain a better understanding of the lives and cultures of ASEAN countries, while people-to-people exchanges help build greater mutual understanding and closer ties.​

The festival runs through September 14./.

VNA
#ASEAN #ASEAN+3 Film Festival 2026 #Czech audiences #Dat Rung Phuong Nam (Song of the South)
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