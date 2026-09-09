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Thailand eases rules for foreign enterprises

The regulatory adjustment is part of Thailand's efforts to simplify regulations governing foreign business operations and clarify licensing requirements, while simultaneously fostering economic development and enhancing the country's international competitiveness.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has exempted seven categories of service businesses operated by foreigners from obtaining additional permission under the Foreign Business Act, according to a new ministerial regulation published in the Royal Gazette.

The Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Service Businesses Not Requiring Permission for Foreign Business Operations (No. 5), B.E. 2569 (2026), also revises the rules covering securities and derivatives activities, reported Thailand’s The Nation newspaper.

The newly exempted and revised activities cover telecom businesses operating under Type 1 licences without their own telecom networks, treasury centre businesses; administrative, human resources and information technology services provided between related legal entities; and the rental of limited space for electronic financial service equipment and automated machines selling goods or services for company employees.

Others include domestic debt-guarantee services between related legal entities, petroleum drilling services provided under direct contracts with concessionaires, production sharing contractors or service contractors under petroleum law, and selected securities and derivatives activities meeting the prescribed legal conditions.

The regulatory adjustment is part of Thailand's efforts to simplify regulations governing foreign business operations and clarify licensing requirements, while simultaneously fostering economic development and enhancing the country's international competitiveness./.

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