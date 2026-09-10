Cambodia ranks first in Southeast Asia for ecotourism

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has been ranked first in Southeast Asia and 17th globally for natural ecotourism in a recent assessment by US News & World Report.



The ranking highlights Cambodia’s strong potential for nature-based tourism, supported by its rich natural resources, including forests, mountains, waterfalls, lakes, rivers and diverse ecosystems.



Ecotourism not only helps make effective use of natural resources but also contributes to biodiversity conservation and creates jobs and income opportunities for communities living in and around protected areas.



The country was previously ranked first globally for “Natural Environment” in the Best Countries 2026 ranking by US News & World Report in May./.







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