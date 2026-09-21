Business

Experts suggest ways to connect Vietnam, Canada tech ecosystems

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties.

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)
Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – Combining Canada's research and innovation capacity with Vietnam's dynamic market and fast commercialisation potential could open up new opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum technology and advanced manufacturing, experts have said.

However, turning this potential into practical projects requires stable mechanisms to connect businesses, research institutions, investors and expert networks in the two countries.

The issue was highlighted at a seminar on Canada-Vietnam ICT and AI cooperation held in Toronto last week.

The event took place as Canada seeks to attract more investment, diversify its economic partnerships and bring its technological and innovation strengths to international markets. Vietnam, meanwhile, is accelerating digital transformation, developing its technology workforce and seeking partners with advanced core technologies.

Julie Nguyen, Director of the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council (CVTC), told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that Canada has world-class AI research capabilities, strong universities, specialised technology companies and extensive experience in developing responsible AI.

Vietnam, meanwhile, has a fast-growing digital economy, a young workforce, increasingly advanced software capabilities and strong demand for digital transformation, she said.

According to Julie, the gap between technology research and market deployment is where the two sides can find opportunities for cooperation.

Canada needs markets with sufficient scale, growth potential and opportunities to test new technologies, while Vietnam needs access to advanced technologies, international standards and research resources to improve its position in global value chains.

Vietnamese businesses would help bring Canadian technologies to the market. System integrators and companies with extensive networks of corporate customers in Vietnam would help Canadian partners overcome market, regulatory and business culture barriers.

Under this model, Vietnamese businesses would not simply be technology buyers but also partners in developing, integrating and distributing solutions.

James Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of quantum technology company Quantropi, said the most valuable asset in Canada-Vietnam technology cooperation might not be technology itself, but the people and networks capable of connecting the two ecosystems.

He noted that successful bilateral economic cooperation requires trust, cultural understanding and the ability to operate in two different legal and business environments. The Vietnamese-Canadian community could play a special role as a bridge between the two countries.

James also pointed out that Canada has strengths in AI, quantum technology, clean technology and mineral resources, while Vietnam has demonstrated its ability to rapidly expand manufacturing.

However, funding, research and commercialisation programmes in the two countries still operate largely separately. Researchers and businesses seeking to launch joint projects often have to navigate two different administrative systems, without a unified mechanism to assess and support projects from start to finish.

He proposed a “two focal points, one project portfolio” mechanism linking Canada's Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development with Vietnam's National Innovation Centre.

The two countries could establish co-financing funds, require each project to have substantive partners from both sides and provide non-refundable grants for promising initiatives, he suggested.

He stressed that practical application should remain the key criterion. Each research project should address a real problem for which customers have genuine demand and offer a clear path towards contracts or revenue generation.

CVTC is currently planning to connect Canadian businesses, including Quantropi, One37, Purafy and Intlvac, with suitable partners in Vietnam. It also plans to expand cooperation with research centres, corporations, associations and expert networks in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, nuclear technology, agricultural technology, aerospace, clean technology and financial technology.

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties./.

VNA
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