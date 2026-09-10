Business

TikTok’s 980 mln USD Ho Chi Minh City logistics project secures investment certificate

Part of TikTok’s ecosystem, the Ho Chi Minh City project has a total registered capital of 25.85 trillion VND (980 million USD), including 196 million USD in contributed capital, or 20% of total investment, with the remaining 784 million USD expected to be raised. It has a 50-year operating term and is slated to begin in November 2026.

Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – TikTok announced on September 9 that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance had granted an investment registration certificate to Tokgistic Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based investor, for the Swift Logistics Co., Ltd. project in Ho Chi Minh City.

Part of TikTok’s ecosystem, the project has a total registered capital of 25.85 trillion VND (980 million USD), including 196 million USD in contributed capital, or 20% of total investment, with the remaining 784 million USD expected to be raised. It has a 50-year operating term and is slated to begin in November 2026.

Swift Logistics is licensed for postal services, delivery, market research and management consulting. In postal services, it will sign contracts with customers but won’t directly provide delivery and related logistics services, using third-party logistics providers instead.

At a previous meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc on November 28, 2025, a TikTok Southeast Asia executive said the company is considering shifting some cross-border services to operations in Vietnam.

TikTok also proposed establishing three companies in logistics, digital payment and digital commerce tied to the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC).

In logistics alone, TikTok expects operations could reach 1-2 billion orders annually. In digital payment, it suggested setting up TikTok Payment to serve around 45 million users in Vietnam, while digital commerce is projected to generate more than 10 billion USD in annual transaction value.

In early April, TikTok Shop Vietnam secured an investment registration certificate in Ho Chi Minh City for a 125 million USD project. With Swift Logistics now receiving the certificate for its 980 million USD project, the combined registered investment capital of the two projects in Vietnam has reached 1.105 billion USD.

The presence of global technology groups is expected to broaden the ecosystem of services supporting cross-border trade, payment and logistics./.​

VNA
#NQ 59 #Ho Chi Minh City #TikTok Shop Vietnam #logistics #Tokgistic Pte. Ltd. Ho Chi Minh City
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