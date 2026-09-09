Vietnam Airlines adjusts London-Ho Chi Minh City flight schedules due to air traffic control issue

Hanoi (VNA) – Several Vietnam Airlines flights between Ho Chi Minh City and London on September 8-9 have been affected by a technical incident involving the air traffic control system in the UK, disrupting operations at Heathrow Airport and several other airports.



Specifically, flight VN51 from Ho Chi Minh City to London on September 8 was diverted and landed at Frankfurt Airport in Germany. The flight was scheduled to resume its journey to London at 7:00 on September 9.



In the opposite direction, flight VN50 from London to Ho Chi Minh City on September 9 was delayed, with departure scheduled for 9:40 local time.



According to a notice from UK authorities, air traffic control operations have begun to recover. However, Heathrow Airport is still restricting inbound flights as more time is needed to handle the large number of those affected. Vietnam Airlines’ flight schedule may be adjusted depending on the actual situation.



Passengers planning to travel to or from London during this period are advised to regularly check their flight status on the Vietnam Airlines website and mobile app, or through its official customer service channels./.

VNA