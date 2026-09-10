Business

Reference exchange rate down further on September 10

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,591 VND/USD on September 10, down 3 VND from the previous day.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,591 VND/USD on September 10. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,591 VND/USD on September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,591 VND/USD on September 10, down 3 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,871 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,312 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.

At 8 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,720 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,100 VND/USD, both down 60 VND from the September 8 morning session./.


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