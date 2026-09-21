Business

Vietnam’s trade surpasses 825 billion USD

With growth approaching 30% year on year, Vietnam’s trade flows remain robust, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and production materials. Processing and manufacturing, particularly electronics, machinery and equipment, continued to drive export growth.

Handling import-export cargo at MPC Hai Phong Port. (Photo: VNA)
Handling import-export cargo at MPC Hai Phong Port. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s total import-export turnover topped 825 billion USD as of September 15, up 29.4% year on year, while the trade deficit widened to 23.5 billion USD.

According to the Vietnam Customs Department, trade turnover reached nearly 55 billion USD in the first 15 days of September, pushing the year-to-date total above 825 billion USD.

With growth approaching 30% year on year, Vietnam’s trade flows remain robust, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and production materials. Processing and manufacturing, particularly electronics, machinery and equipment, continued to drive export growth.

If the current momentum is sustained, Vietnam’s trade turnover could reach or exceed 1.2 trillion USD this year.

Computers, electronic products and components remained the leading trade category. In the first 15 days of September, exports reached 9.6 billion USD, while imports stood at 13.1 billion USD. Since the beginning of the year, exports of these products totalled 111 billion USD, compared with nearly 175 billion USD in imports.

Machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts recorded nearly 51 billion USD in imports and 50.7 billion USD in exports.

The trade deficit stood at 20.46 billion USD in the first eight months. In the first 15 days of September alone, exports exceeded 26 billion USD, while imports reached 28.84 billion USD, adding more than 2.82 billion USD to the deficit.

Imports of several key commodities also rose sharply, including petroleum products at nearly 9 billion USD, crude oil at 6.6 billion USD, coal at 6.7 billion USD, iron and steel at 8.2 billion USD, and fabrics at nearly 11 billion USD.

Despite strong overall trade growth, major domestic export sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, textiles and garments, footwear and wood products, are facing weaker demand and lower export prices.

Seafood exports reached 1.1 billion USD in August, up 6.4% year on year, but growth slowed significantly from the 11.9% recorded in the first eight months.

Exports to the US fell 3.8% in August to 182 million USD, with shrimp exports down 12.6% and pangasius plunging 49.3%. The EU market also contracted 6.2%, while export growth to China slowed to 16.5% in August from 32% in the first eight months.

Prof. Dr. Vo Xuan Vinh, Director of the Institute of Business Research at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, said the trade deficit is not necessarily negative as imports are largely made up of machinery, equipment and raw materials for production and exports.

He said the greater concern is that domestic businesses have yet to fully benefit from expanding trade, citing high financing costs, limited access to capital and rising compliance and logistics costs.

Vinh called for policies to ease access to financing and support market expansion and export promotion for businesses in Vietnam./.

source
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam #trade #surpass #exports
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

The 30th Export Day draws representatives from various organisations and businesses in Argentina. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Argentina eye broader Mercosur access amid free trade push

During the 30th Export Day, organised on September 15 in Buenos Aires by the Chamber of Exporters of the Argentine Republic (CERA) under the theme "New Export Frontier: The Transformation Underway," Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet highlighted that Vietnam considers Argentina and Mercosur important partners in South America and sees broad potential to deepen trade and investment ties.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, India set 25 billion USD trade goal

Vietnam and India agreed to make better use of complementary strengths, ease market access difficulties and facilitate business activities toward achieving the 25 billion USD bilateral trade target.

See more

Delegates at the seminar "Canada- Vietnam: ICT and AI Cooperation" (Photo: published by VNA)

Experts suggest ways to connect Vietnam, Canada tech ecosystems

With joint funding mechanisms, clear coordination channels and market-driven projects, technology cooperation between Vietnam and Canada could move beyond the exchange of ideas, turning the two countries' complementary strengths into a shared innovation ecosystem and creating fresh momentum for bilateral economic ties.

Harbinder Singh, Programme Director at India Exposition Mart Limited, grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products see ample growth potential in Indian market

In addition to coffee, he said Vietnamese packaged food, beverages and fruit are competitive, with reasonable prices providing an advantage. Building sufficiently large-scale import chains between businesses of the two countries could help expand sales and lay the foundation for long-term commercial cooperation, he added.

The Vietnam International Finance Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, with its many groundbreaking mechanisms, is attracting many international investors (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City eyes infrastructure-led growth as mega-city

Mega-city cannot be created simply by combining three localities but must connect their resources into an integrated whole that generates value greater than the sum of its parts, said Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Thuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Corporate Directors.

A booth introducing OCOP products at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Festival links farm produce, OCOP products, traditional crafts with tourism development

Held for the first time in Tuyen Quang, the festival runs from September 18 to 24 along Chien Thang Song Lo street in Minh Xuan ward, featuring 120 booths operated by businesses and cooperatives from 17 provinces and cities nationwide. It also includes six shared booths showcasing Tuyen Quang’s traditional crafts and 30 food stalls linked with the beer festival.

Workers process seafood for export. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods gain wider access to EU market

In the seventh year of implementing the EVFTA, the EU has completed its tariff liberalisation schedule, bringing import duties on approximately 99% of tariff lines for Vietnamese goods to zero. The development is expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses in the European market, but also requires them to improve their ability to meet increasingly strict market standards.

Long An International Port is one of the important gateways for Tay Ninh to connect its goods with the seaport system and international transport routes (Photo: VNA)

Logistics upgrade vital to 1-trillion-USD trade target: experts

As trade expands, systemic bottlenecks across transport networks, warehousing, ports, border gates, and industrial zones are becoming more apparent. Experts emphasise the need to shift from a fragmented, project-by-project approach toward strategic management structured around trade corridors and integrated supply chains.

Containers are handled at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Ample room for Vietnam, US to deepen cooperation

Do Ngoc Hung, Trade Counsellor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US, said what stands out is not only the growth in trade volume but also the increasingly deep economic ties between the two countries.

A livestream session of a company in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce gives young people a boost in entrepreneurship

Experts say e-commerce has given young people a major advantage, allowing them to start small while reaching large markets. However, for this advantage to become a lasting springboard, they need to be equipped simultaneously with technology, business skills and legal knowledge.