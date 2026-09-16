Business

Vietnam, Argentina eye broader Mercosur access amid free trade push

During the 30th Export Day, organised on September 15 in Buenos Aires by the Chamber of Exporters of the Argentine Republic (CERA) under the theme "New Export Frontier: The Transformation Underway," Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet highlighted that Vietnam considers Argentina and Mercosur important partners in South America and sees broad potential to deepen trade and investment ties.

The 30th Export Day draws representatives from various organisations and businesses in Argentina. (Photo: VNA)
The 30th Export Day draws representatives from various organisations and businesses in Argentina. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) - Vietnam and Argentina are facing new opportunities to expand trade cooperation, particularly through negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the Southeast Asian nation and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), as well as Argentina's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

During the 30th Export Day, organised on September 15 in Buenos Aires by the Chamber of Exporters of the Argentine Republic (CERA) under the theme "New Export Frontier: The Transformation Underway," Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet highlighted that Vietnam considers Argentina and Mercosur important partners in South America and sees broad potential to deepen trade and investment ties.

According to the diplomat, bilateral trade reached 4.27 billion USD in 2025, a 4.1% year-on-year increase. Vietnam's exports to Argentina mainly consist of electrical and electronic equipment, footwear, machinery, textiles, and optical equipment, while it imports cereals, corn, animal feed, soybean meal, cotton, leather, meat, and dairy products.

She noted that both countries can also expand cooperation in sectors such as strategic minerals, biotechnology, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals by capitalising on the complementarity of their economies.

Negotiations for the Vietnam-Mercosur PTA began in December 2025, with the first round taking place in Buenos Aires this past August 24-28.

The head of the Vietnamese diplomatic mission emphasised that Mercosur represents a market of over 270 million people, while trade between Vietnam and the bloc grew from approximately 6.6 billion USD in 2015 to more than 12 billion USD last year.

The agreement would contribute to reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers while expanding market access, she affirmed.

Regarding the CPTPP, the Ambassador welcomed the formal application submitted by Argentina this past June 2.

As a founding member and the chair of the CPTPP in 2026, Vietnam will coordinate with the other members during the corresponding process, she stated.

According to Nguyet, the combination of a Vietnam-Mercosur PTA and Argentina's eventual accession to the CPTPP would open up new opportunities for businesses in both countries, with Vietnam acting as Argentina's gateway to ASEAN and Argentina serving as Vietnam's platform into South America.

Meanwhile, Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Quirno reported that Argentine exports reached nearly 58 billion USD in the first half of 2026, up 23% year-on-year, while Economy Minister Luis Caputo underscored the importance of macroeconomic and fiscal stability.

Argentine Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation Federico Sturzenegger highlighted the elimination of some 17,000 regulations and measures aimed at reducing logistics costs.

CERA President Fernando Landa noted that Argentine exports could reach a record 103.2 billion USD this year, driven by the energy, mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #30th Export Day #Mercosur #Vietnam-Argentina cooperation Argentina
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

A story on the Vietnam–Mercosur PTA negotiations published by Paraguay’s Hoy news outlet. (Photo: VNA)

South American press highlights PTA negotiations between Vietnam and Mercosur

The Argentine digital newspaper Infobae published an article titled “Mercosur and Vietnam began negotiations with a view to a trade agreement,” emphasising that the negotiating delegations from both sides held their first in-person meeting in Buenos Aires with the objective of advancing toward a tariff preference agreement.

The first round of negotiations for the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) concludes on August 28 after five days in Buenos Aires. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mercosur begin trade negotiations

During the session, both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance the negotiations in a spirit of goodwill, with a view to reaching a balanced agreement that aligns with the interests of both Vietnam and Mercosur.

See more

Prof. Tan Jian Ping, Director of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Advancement and a Zero-Waste Economy (STARGAZE) at Xiamen University Malaysia (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia see potential for smart agriculture cooperation

Prof. Tan Jian Ping, Director of the Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Advancement and a Zero-Waste Economy (STARGAZE) at Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM), said NAP 2.0 focuses on applying Industry 4.0 technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and biotechnology.

Drone is used in seeding, fertilising and pesticide spraying (Photo: VNA)

Greening agriculture through low-emission crop production

The scheme to sustainably develop 1 million ha of high-quality, low-emission rice in the Mekong Delta by 2030 is advancing, said Nguyen Quoc Manh, Deputy Director of the Department of Plant Production and Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

DACE launches organic spice processing, preservation and export plant in Cao Bang (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang develops organic farming zones linked to European markets

Around 2,353ha of farmland in the province meets organic standards, including more than 2,332ha of spice-growing areas cultivating cinnamon, star anise and ginger that have obtained internationally recognised certifications such as USDA (US), EU and JAS (Japan).

Electronic components are produced at a factory in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi's imports surge 41% in first eight months of 2026

Hanoi aims to achieve average annual export growth of at least 12% during 2026-30, with the city seeking to diversify export markets, boost high-tech and value-added products and reduce reliance on traditional markets.

Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City attracts a large numbers of domestic and international visitor.( Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets 50 million international visitors by 2030

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has outlined three scenarios for 2027–2030. Under the high-growth scenario, international arrivals would rise 15–18 percent annually to reach 45–50 million, while domestic tourism would reach around 160 million trips. Total tourism revenue is projected at 80–90 billion USD.

Factories and production facilities in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, Da Nang city, are equipped with modern production lines. (Photo: VNA)

Ready-built factories gain from new manufacturing FDI wave

Ready-built factories attracted 73% of new manufacturing FDI in northern Vietnam over the past two quarters, as foreign investment continued to surge at the region's industrial hubs during the first eight months of 2026. The trend points to growing demand for premises that can be put into operation quickly.

Vietnamese durian industry pivots from volume to value

Vietnamese durian industry pivots from volume to value

Durian has morphed from a high-value crop into a strategic Vietnamese export. But as output climbs and importing markets tighten rules on quality, food safety and traceability, the industry must pivot from volume growth to sustainable value chains, better quality and diversified markets.

A display area for Mid-Autumn Festival cakes at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Mid-Autumn Festival cake market heats up at affordable end

Industry insiders say competition is no longer just about the cake itself. Product quality, packaging, brand reputation, delivery services and personalisation are increasingly shaping consumer choices in a market crowded with both domestic and foreign players.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, India set 25 billion USD trade goal

Vietnam and India agreed to make better use of complementary strengths, ease market access difficulties and facilitate business activities toward achieving the 25 billion USD bilateral trade target.

Delegates at the meeting between Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese businesses seek to expand investment in Cambodia

Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3.4 billion USD. Vietnamese companies operate in agriculture, particularly large-scale farming, finance and banking, telecommunications, aviation, processing, trade and services.