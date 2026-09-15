Business

Mid-Autumn Festival cake market heats up at affordable end

Industry insiders say competition is no longer just about the cake itself. Product quality, packaging, brand reputation, delivery services and personalisation are increasingly shaping consumer choices in a market crowded with both domestic and foreign players.

A display area for Mid-Autumn Festival cakes at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)
A display area for Mid-Autumn Festival cakes at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn Festival cake market is entering its peak season with competition intensifying, particularly in the affordable segment, while demand for premium products remains subdued.

The market is estimated at around 4.83 trillion VND (about 183 million USD), with annual growth of 4–4.5%, according to industry estimates. However, growth varies widely across segments.

Major brands account for about 70% of total sales volume in the mass market, putting pressure on smaller producers and squeezing profit margins. Meanwhile, premium products have yet to regain momentum as consumer spending remains cautious.

In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, prices have edged up by some 5,000–7,000 VND per cake from last season, driven by higher costs for ingredients, labour and packaging.

Online shoppers, however, are still largely comparing prices before making purchases.

Major producers are moving early to capture demand. While Kido aims to double output from last year, Kinh Do has expanded its distribution network to nearly 100,000 outlets and stepped up sales through e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. MM Mega Market plans to increase supply by around 20%.

A growing number of businesses are turning to customised mooncakes rather than standard gift boxes, with demand now coming not only from corporations and hotels but also from influencers and coffee chains.

Meanwhile, social media is creating unexpected demand for premium-priced “viral” cakes. Multi-yolk snow skin mooncakes and custard-filled varieties have gained traction despite selling for far more than conventional products, with some handmade six-yolk cakes priced at 250,000–300,000 VND each.

Competition is also being fuelled by imported products, particularly from Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Singapore and Malaysia, many targeting the premium gift segment.

The influx has intensified concerns over product quality and origin, with authorities expected to step up inspections during the peak season amid reports of unlabelled and counterfeit products.

Heritage brands hold their ground

Amid fierce competition on price and volume, traditional family-run brands are banking on heritage and authenticity.

In Hanoi, Ninh Huong remains a familiar Mid-Autumn Festival destination on Hang Dieu street. In Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Lon area, long-established brands such as Dong Hung Vien, Dong Ky and Nam Viet continue to preserve traditional recipes while selectively updating their packaging and products for younger consumers and corporate clients.

Industry insiders say competition is no longer just about the cake itself. Product quality, packaging, brand reputation, delivery services and personalisation are increasingly shaping consumer choices in a market crowded with both domestic and foreign players./.

VNA
#An ninh #an toàn thực phẩm #ATTP #Mid-Autumn Festival #mooncakes #premium products
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, India set 25 billion USD trade goal

Vietnam and India agreed to make better use of complementary strengths, ease market access difficulties and facilitate business activities toward achieving the 25 billion USD bilateral trade target.

Delegates at the meeting between Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese businesses seek to expand investment in Cambodia

Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3.4 billion USD. Vietnamese companies operate in agriculture, particularly large-scale farming, finance and banking, telecommunications, aviation, processing, trade and services.

Children visit President Ho Chi Minh's hometown and learn about his childhood. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's tourism sector faces labour shortage

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90% of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 89.7% of businesses were hiring, while 71.8% said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.

Octopus processing for export at Huy Nam Company in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities for Vietnam’s seafood exports

The Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement brings together two groups of highly complementary economies. EFTA members Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein have strengths in technology, innovation, finance, clean energy and sustainable development, while Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic economies and is emerging as a major regional manufacturing, trade and investment hub.

The saponin content of Lai Chau ginseng can reach as high as 23.85% in its natural state, a remarkably high level compared to many other ginseng species. (Photo: baolaichau.vn)

Lai Chau ginseng development gains momentum

Blessed with rare and distinctive ecological values, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is stepping up efforts to conserve and develop its native ginseng, with the medicinal plant expected to play a growing role in the forest-based economy and local livelihoods.

The Vietnamese delegation poses for a group photo at the third meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada broaden economic cooperation beyond trade

Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Building on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the two countries are expanding bilateral economic ties into higher value-added areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technology, manufacturing and value-chain linkages.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rises 14.4% in August and 11.9% in the first eight months compared to a year earlier. (Photo: VNA)

More momentum needed for economic growth in year-end race

To build momentum for the year-end race, one of the top priorities is to accelerate public investment disbursement, ensuring 100% of the allocated plan is disbursed without allowing funds to be concentrated in the final months of the year.

Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)

Vietnamese goods gain export opportunities in Türkiye, Spain

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.