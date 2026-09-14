Business

Vietnam-UK cooperation opens up new room for int’l financial centre

VIFC development is seen as a strategic task to connect international capital flows with the economy’s development needs, develop modern financial services, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to engage more deeply in global markets.

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Sovico Group Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao speaks at a discussion on women’s leadership (Photo: VNA)
Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Sovico Group Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao speaks at a discussion on women’s leadership (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Financial cooperation is emerging as an important pillar of the Vietnam-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as Vietnam accelerates the development of its international financial centre, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh stated at the UK-Vietnam High-level Conference on Financial Services 2026 in the southern hub on September 14.

Jointly organised by the Embassy of the UK in Vietnam, the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (BritCham) and Dragon Capital, the event underlined the importance of developing capital markets, strengthening governance standards and building an internationally qualified workforce, noting that these are key to attracting global capital and financial institutions.

Expanding financial cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City highly values the support of UK partners in the development of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in the city, Vinh said, noting that through joint research, conferences, seminars, training programmes and field exchanges, the City of London demonstrated its goodwill and confidence in Vietnam’s and Ho Chi Minh City’s potential to develop a financial centre for connecting regional and international markets.

As the city seeks to improve growth quality and reform resource mobilisation and allocation, investment in transport infrastructure, green transition and digital, and business competitiveness requires diverse, long-term funding at reasonable costs.

The municipal authorities see VIFC development as a strategic task to connect international capital flows with the economy’s development needs, develop modern financial services, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to engage more deeply in global markets, Vinh said.

According to Vinh, alongside special policies under Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15, the Law on Urban Development, adopted by the National Assembly on August 24, 2026, provides an additional legal basis for linking the VIFC with the city’s strategic projects and expanding financing tools for infrastructure.

VIFC is moving from institution building to substantive operations, with initial products, including municipal and project bonds, expected to be launched this year.

He stressed that the centre’s success should be measured by concrete results, including capital mobilised and disbursed for feasible projects, businesses’ access to suitable financial services, safe and convenient transactions, and the growing capacity of domestic personnel to handle international financial operations.

To this end, Ho Chi Minh City seeks to strengthen cooperation with experienced financial centres, institutions and partners, including the UK and the City of London, with cooperation focusing on improving the operating environment, developing the market, and strengthening implementation capacity.

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expanding beyond trade and investment, with the UK seeking to be a long-term partner sharing expertise, international experience and innovation.

Bilateral financial cooperation is focusing on expanding access to finance, mobilising capital for green transition, and strengthening core foundations of the financial system, the diplomat said, adding that the UK is proud to cooperate with Vietnam not only as an investor, but also as a long-term partner, towards sharing expertise, innovation and international experience.

Foundations for VIFC to foster international integration

Susan Langley, Lord Mayor of the City of London, said Vietnam’s progress has been recognised internationally, noting that FTSE Russell’s upgrade of Vietnam's stock market status from frontier to secondary emerging this month reflected improvements in regulations, brokerage operations and capital mobilisation.

vnanet-c.jpg
Susan Langley, Lord Mayor of the City of London, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of Dragon Capital Dominic Scriven said Vietnam’s capital market had made significant progress but still had room to improve liquidity, broaden investors’ participation and upgrade infrastructure.

He said sharing experience with the UK, particularly with a financial centre like the City of London, can help Vietnam explore solutions to develop its capital market in the new period.

Experts also stressed that attracting international capital depends not only on market size but also on governance quality and human resources.

At a discussion on women’s leadership, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Sovico Group Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said VIFC should establish an inclusive governance mechanism from the outset, enabling women, men, scientists, intellectuals and entrepreneurs to contribute to its development and operation.

The centre should build its own “DNA” based on professionalism, transparency, openness, respect for differences and the ability to attract top talent, she said, adding governance must go beyond compliance to embrace integrity, accountability, risk management, and systems thinking./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Dragon Capital #Vietnam International Financial Centre United Kingdom Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung (L) and UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Angela Eagle sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in agriculture, environment, climate change adaptation and sustainable development. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, UK advance strategic cooperation in agriculture, environment

The agreements reached during the visit are expected to translate the Vietnam-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation across science and technology, agricultural trade, environmental protection, nature conservation, climate adaptation and sustainable development, with tangible results anticipated at COP31 and beyond.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew (Photo: VNA)

UK-Vietnam cooperation deepens ASEAN-UK partnership trust: ambassador

The UK is accelerating investment in clean power across Southeast Asia. The country is working closely together through its co-leadership of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) to support Vietnam’s ambition to expand renewable energy, unlock investment in offshore wind, and build a cleaner, more resilient energy system for the future.

The Vietnamese Embassy in London's Education Section and representatives from the Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education and Training) visit and hold a working session at Queen Mary University of London. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam-UK education cooperation: From market to partnership

In the 2024/25 academic year, about 3,725 Vietnamese students studied in the UK, while 13,285 enrolled in UK programmes delivered in Vietnam. Both flows are growing, but the balance is increasingly shifting towards UK education being delivered to learners in Vietnam. If managed strategically, this could enable Vietnam to expand access to international education at home while improving the quality of its workforce.

See more

Delegates at the meeting between Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese businesses seek to expand investment in Cambodia

Vietnam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly 3.4 billion USD. Vietnamese companies operate in agriculture, particularly large-scale farming, finance and banking, telecommunications, aviation, processing, trade and services.

Children visit President Ho Chi Minh's hometown and learn about his childhood. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's tourism sector faces labour shortage

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90% of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 89.7% of businesses were hiring, while 71.8% said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.

Octopus processing for export at Huy Nam Company in An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities for Vietnam’s seafood exports

The Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement brings together two groups of highly complementary economies. EFTA members Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein have strengths in technology, innovation, finance, clean energy and sustainable development, while Vietnam is one of Asia’s most dynamic economies and is emerging as a major regional manufacturing, trade and investment hub.

The saponin content of Lai Chau ginseng can reach as high as 23.85% in its natural state, a remarkably high level compared to many other ginseng species. (Photo: baolaichau.vn)

Lai Chau ginseng development gains momentum

Blessed with rare and distinctive ecological values, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau is stepping up efforts to conserve and develop its native ginseng, with the medicinal plant expected to play a growing role in the forest-based economy and local livelihoods.

The Vietnamese delegation poses for a group photo at the third meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada broaden economic cooperation beyond trade

Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN. Building on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the two countries are expanding bilateral economic ties into higher value-added areas such as clean energy, critical minerals, advanced technology, manufacturing and value-chain linkages.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rises 14.4% in August and 11.9% in the first eight months compared to a year earlier. (Photo: VNA)

More momentum needed for economic growth in year-end race

To build momentum for the year-end race, one of the top priorities is to accelerate public investment disbursement, ensuring 100% of the allocated plan is disbursed without allowing funds to be concentrated in the final months of the year.

Vietnamese enterprises showcase products at the Vietnam Pavilion during the Foodist Istanbul 2026 fair. (Photo: Vietrade)

Vietnamese goods gain export opportunities in Türkiye, Spain

Vietrade said the programme helped businesses gain practical market information, identify potential products and partners, and better understand requirements on quality, pricing and distribution. Such direct connections are expected to help companies adapt their products and develop more effective export strategies.