Politics

Vietnam calls for stronger, more effective multilateral system

Vietnam will continue to play an active and responsible role in multilateral mechanisms and promote international cooperation based on respect for international law, greater trust, and joint efforts to address common challenges.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung welcomes guests at the event marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Mai Phan Dung welcomes guests at the event marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam wants to build an international environment where differences are addressed through dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation, and calls on countries to work together to safeguard peace, strengthen solidarity, promote shared development and build a strong and effective multilateral system capable of responding to global challenges.

The message was delivered by Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Office in Geneva, at an event hosted by the Vietnamese Mission at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to mark Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2).

According to the ambassador, after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam is entering a new development period focused on strengthening national capacity, enhancing strategic autonomy, improving people’s quality of life and making more active and responsible contributions to the international community.

He said Vietnam’s new development era is part of the broader development of the region and the world, as each country is increasingly linked to peace, stability and prosperity worldwide.

Vietnam will therefore contribute to common efforts to promote peace, cooperation and development, he said.

Dung highlighted several major diplomatic achievements in 2026, including Vietnam’s role as President of the 11th Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). In this role, Vietnam was praised for its inclusive approach, constructive spirit and efforts to bridge differences among parties, he said.

Vietnam also began its third term at the United Nations Human Rights Council, upgraded relations with the European Union and concluded negotiations on the Vietnam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement.

On July 2, Vietnam and EFTA officially announced the conclusion of negotiations after 21 formal rounds, opening a new phase of cooperation between Vietnam and the four EFTA member states – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Dung affirmed that Vietnam will continue to play an active and responsible role in multilateral mechanisms and promote international cooperation based on respect for international law, greater trust, and joint efforts to address common challenges.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat also thanked the Swiss Government and people, international partners and friends, and the Vietnamese community abroad for their continued support for Vietnam.

The event was attended by more than 300 guests, including nearly 70 ambassadors, permanent representatives and senior officials from more than 100 missions and representative offices in Geneva, as well as representatives of international organisations, local authorities, the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in Switzerland./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-UN #multilateral system #WIPO
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Senior Officials of ASEAN member states and China met on May 21 in Kuala Lumpur for the 32nd ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation (ACSOC) (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam underscores importance of international law at ASEAN-China meetings

Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 32nd ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation (ACSOC) and the 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (ASEAN-China SOM-DOC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21.

See more

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrive in Hanoi on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Thai King, Queen arrive in Hanoi for State visit to Vietnam

The State visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana holds not only political significance but also serves as a continuation of the friendship and close ties between the Thai Royal Family, Government and people and the Vietnamese Government and people.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 14

PM Le Minh Hung's meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, Vietnam and the US signing a five-year MoU on health cooperation, and the 32nd meeting of the ASEAN Senior Level Committee on Financial Integration are among news highlights on September 14.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Saudi Arabian Minister Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on September 13 on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks effective, substantive ties with Saudi Arabia

Affirming that Saudi Arabia is one of Vietnam’s most important partners in the Middle East, PM Hung expressed his pleasure at the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, and voiced his wish to work with Saudi Arabia to further develop the bilateral relationship in a more effective and substantive manner, for the benefit of the two countries' people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hưng and Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye at their meeting on September 13 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches importance to promoting friendly relations, cooperation with Burundi: PM

Thanking President Ndayishimiye and the Burundi Government for supporting the effective operation of Lumitel, the telecommunications joint venture of Vietnam’s Viettel Group in Burundi, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed that Burundi continue facilitating Lumitel’s participation in e-government and digital transformation projects, while enabling it to expand investment and business activities, making it a symbol of bilateral cooperation.

☀️ Morning digest on September 14

☀️ Morning digest on September 14

PM Le Minh Hung's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit, his bilateral activities on the sidelines of the summit, and NA President Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Submarine Brigade 189 are among news highlights last weekend.

A senior Indian official sees off PM Le Minh Hung (left) as the Vietnamese leader concludes the working trip to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and conduct bilateral activities in India. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung wraps up working trip to India

​The working trip reaffirmed Vietnam's foreign policy of proactive and active integration into the world, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. It also helped to strengthen ties with partners, broaden avenues for cooperation, and enhance Vietnam's role and standing at regional and global multilateral mechanisms.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies as well as the Vietnamese community in New Delhi on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies, community in India

At a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in New Delhi on September 13, PM Hung said that officials and employees working overseas must firmly grasp the Party’s new mindset and policies on foreign affairs as well as overseas Vietnamese affairs, including the Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese.

NA President Tran Thanh Man inspects the guard of honor of Submarine Brigade 189 at Cam Ranh Military Base, Naval Region 4. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man visits and works with Vietnam People's Navy

NA President Man urged naval officers and personnel to thoroughly grasp and fully understand the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding military and national defence affairs, with a particular focus on the "Strategy for Protecting the Fatherland in the New Situation" and the "Strategy for Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy to 2030, with a Vision to 2045."

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends the 18th BRICS Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung attends 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Vietnam's own development model centres on people, institutional reform, modern governance and science and technology, while ensuring harmony among economic growth, social equity and environmental protection, PM Hung said, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to work with BRICS in a spirit of responsibility, goodwill and substantive cooperation to create a peaceful, prosperous, sustainable and inclusive future for all countries and people.

The gate of Vietnam Town in Thailand's Nakhon Phanom province (Photo: VNA)

Thai King and Queen’s Vietnam visit to deepen bilateral friendship: Official

The visit will provide strong momentum to translate leaders’ commitments into concrete outcomes. Vietnam and Thailand have agreed to step up cooperation and economic connectivity in a mutually complementary manner, with new breakthroughs and qualitative advances, striving to raise two-way trade to 25 billion USD from the current 22 billion USD in a balanced and sustainable direction.

Professor Pierre Journoud (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam - France ties enter “acceleration of history” period: French historian

The frequency of high-level visits does not tell the whole story, but at the very least it reflects clear trust at the highest leadership level, which can then spread to government agencies and other stakeholders in both countries. It also demonstrates unprecedented efforts to translate trust into concrete results, despite practical obstacles that remain, primarily in the cultural, economic and financial spheres.