Politics

Top legislator calls for higher-quality, wider-reaching information on National Assembly, People’s Councils

The top legislator asked Dai bieu Nhan dan to continue with strong, substantive, comprehensive and in-depth innovation while modernising its operations to meet the requirements of organisational reform and restructuring.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the 2026 national contributors' conference of the NA’s Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) Newspaper in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the 2026 national contributors' conference of the NA’s Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) Newspaper in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man attended the 2026 national contributors' conference of the NA’s Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) Newspaper in the central province of Khanh Hoa on September 14.

Addressing the conference, which highlighted harnessing the power of policy communication and accompanying people-elected bodies in the country’s new development era, NA President Man described the newspaper’s more than 500 contributors as its “extended arm”, helping enrich and diversify its content.

The top legislator asked the newspaper to continue with strong, substantive, comprehensive and in-depth innovation while modernising its operations to meet the requirements of organisational reform and restructuring.

He urged it to provide readers, voters and the public with complete, timely, truthful and objective information about activities of the NA and People’s Councils, along with in-depth analyses, practical experience and coverage of issues arising during the formulation and implementation of policies and laws.

The leader also called for greater promotion of the role of the newspaper’s contributors, particularly those working at different sectors, levels and localities.

NA President Man noted that the legislature is undergoing strong reforms, particularly in its approach to lawmaking and supervision, promptly institutionalising the Party's guidelines, working with the Government in a substantive and effective manner, and taking the lead in digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence. Therefore, press agencies must also renew their information and communications work on the NA and make stronger use of science – technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

He expressed his hope that the newspaper will pay regular attention to staff training, play a stronger role in the fight against corruption and negative practices, and further identify, encourage and promote exemplary models and innovative, effective approaches.

In particular, it should focus on improving the quality of its news and articles, ensuring that they can properly guide public opinion and have a broad social impact. The social impact of every news story, article and photograph published should be measurable, the NA leader said.

Regarding the contributors, he said they should maintain their passion, uphold professional ethics and political steadfastness, and remain dynamic and flexible. They should process information quickly, accurately and carefully, while being receptive to feedback to constructively contribute to national development.

vnanet-man-2.jpg
Particpants of the 2026 national contributors' conference of the NA’s Dai bieu Nhan dan (People’s Representatives) Newspaper pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)


Earlier, in her opening remarks, Editor-in-Chief of Dai bieu Nhan dan Pham Thi Thanh Huyen stressed that the conference is of particular significance because the newspaper’s contributors are not merely persons who write articles and provide information in the conventional sense. They include NA deputies, leaders of NA deputy delegations, and People’s Council leaders in provinces and cities, who are directly involved in activities of people-elected bodies, as well as experts, scientists, managers and people with extensive experience.

They also include persons directly involved in the formulation, decision-making, supervision and implementation of policies and, at the same time, are among those who best understand what realities require from policies.

Therefore, she stressed that for the newspaper, contributors are not simply a writing force, but rather an intellectual network and a valuable resource that helps connect the parliamentary chamber with reality, the central level with localities, and elected bodies with voters and the people./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Dai bieu Nhan dan newspaper #National Assembly #Tran Thanh Man #People’s Councils #lawmaking
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