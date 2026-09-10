Vietnam, Mongolia deepen parliamentary cooperation

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt in Ulaanbaatar on September 10, during which the two sides agreed on orientations for strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation in the coming period.



At the talks, following an official welcome ceremony for Vietnam's top legislator and his spouse, Chairman Byambatsogt stressed the significance of the visit, noting that it marks the second trip by a Vietnamese NA leader to Mongolia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, after the first in 2003.



He affirmed that in its relations with Southeast Asian countries, Mongolia always regards Vietnam as a traditional friend and one of its most important partners.



The host expressed his delight at Vietnam’s achievements and spoke highly of the country’s development policies, particularly in science – technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition. He expressed his firm belief that Vietnam will achieve its set targets and maintain fast economic growth.



NA President Man spoke highly of Mongolia’s strong development achievements which, he said, have created a solid foundation for the country to achieve its socio-economic development goals for 2026–2030 and move towards its “Vision 2050”, thereby enhancing Mongolia’s image, reputation and standing in the international arena.



He emphasised that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember and deeply appreciate the support provided by the Mongolian Government and people during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification.



Both host and guest expressed their delight and satisfaction at the robust, substantive and effective development of Vietnam–Mongolia relations, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Partnership in September 2024 during the state visit to Mongolia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.



The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and visits at all levels, and to continue effectively implementing the existing cooperation mechanisms as well as commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, including the Joint Statement on the establishment of the Vietnam–Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.



They also agreed to strengthen defence – security and judicial cooperation, closely coordinate in preventing and combating transnational crime, and effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges.



The two leaders concurred in enhancing the role of the two legislatures in supporting efforts to promote substantive and effective connectivity between the two economies, commensurate with each country's potential. They agreed to actively consider further opening their markets to each other’s goods, including facilitating the entry of Vietnam’s key agricultural and fishery products into the Mongolian market, with a view to raising bilateral trade turnover to 200 million USD at an early date.



The talks between President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt in Ulaanbaatar on September 10, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

They pledged to step up investment promotion and work towards the early signing of a new agreement on investment facilitation and protection between Vietnam and Mongolia.



The two leaders noted that their countries still have considerable potential and room for development, not only in economic, trade and investment cooperation but also in culture, sports, tourism, education – training, and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to further strengthen protection and support for Vietnamese citizens in Mongolia and Mongolian citizens in Vietnam, enabling both communities to live, study and work with peace of mind.



Vietnam and Mongolia will step up promoting each other’s potential, strengths and cultural and tourism attractions, and coordinate in organising cultural, sports and tourism activities to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.



Discussing orientations for parliamentary cooperation in the coming period, the two leaders agreed to continue increasing high-level and all-level exchanges between the two legislatures, while coordinating to comprehensively and effectively implement the new cooperation agreement between the two parliaments and another between their offices signed during the visit.



The two sides will also maintain close coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums of which both are members, they went on.



They agreed to effectively perform their supervisiory functions, helping ensure the serious implementation of high-level agreements and creating favourable conditions for the two countries' Governments and businesses to enhance economic and trade ties and expand investment in areas where Vietnam and Mongolia have potential and demand for cooperation.



Chairman Byambatsogt affirmed that Mongolia will facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ efforts to explore the market and make stable, long-term investments in his country.



Exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, including multilateral parliamentary forums.



NA President Man affirmed Vietnam’s support for Mongolia’s development policies aimed at enhancing the latter's role and standing in the region and the world.



Chairman Byambatsogt called on Vietnam to support Mongolia’s bid to become a member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and voiced his confidence that Vietnam will successfully host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027 in Phu Quoc./.