Thai King and Queen to pay State visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida will pay a State visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16.
The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam–Thailand cultural festival held in Udon Thani
The festival provides an opportunity to showcase the rich traditional cultures of the two countries, review five decades of friendship and cooperation, and look towards the future.