Politics

Thai King and Queen to pay State visit to Vietnam

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida will pay a State visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16. ​

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua. Photo: AFP/VNA
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua. Photo: AFP/VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida will pay a State visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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