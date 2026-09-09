Politics

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Russian corporate executives, distinguished scientist

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that energy – oil and gas cooperation is an important pillar of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership while talking to a Zarubezhneft leader.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with General Director of Zarubezhneft JSC Sergei Kudryashov in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with General Director of Zarubezhneft JSC Sergei Kudryashov in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of Zarubezhneft JSC, AFK Sistema and M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow on September 9 as part of his state visit to Russia.

Receiving General Director of Zarubezhneft JSC Sergei Kudryashov, General Secretary and President Lam praised the experience and effectiveness of cooperation between Zarubezhneft and Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) in oil and gas exploration, exploitation and production in Vietnam and Russia over the past more than four decades. He affirmed that energy – oil and gas cooperation is an important pillar of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He hailed Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro as successful cooperation models that have generated economic benefits while fostering strategic trust, ensuring energy security, training manpower and improving technological capabilities of the two countries.

The Vietnamese leader welcomed Zarubezhneft’s expansion into new cooperation areas and called on both sides to study specific projects and step up technology transfer.

Vietnam will continue creating supportive conditions for Zarubezhneft to maintain effective and long-term cooperation with Petrovietnam and Vietnamese firms, he said, asking relevant agencies of both countries to maintain regular exchanges and promptly address obstacles arising during project implementation.

Kudryashov, in reply, briefed the Vietnamese leader on the effectiveness of Zarubezhneft–Petrovietnam joint projects in Vietnam and Russia. He said his company will keep working closely with Petrovietnam to turn documents signed during General Secretary and President Lam’s May 2025 visit to Russia into action, improve existing projects, and study ways to expand and diversify energy – oil and gas cooperation, invest in renewable energy and offshore wind power, and launch joint projects in third countries.

He expressed his wish for Zarubezhneft to join new energy projects, including studying the establishment of an energy centre and developing supply chains and energy equipment manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. He also hoped for continued attention and support from Vietnamese authorities.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and founder of AFK Sistema Public JSC Vladimir Yevtushenkov at the meeting on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Vladimir Yevtushenkov, founder of AFK Sistema Public JSC, General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of AFK Sistema’s prompt and proactive efforts to concretise cooperation areas discussed during their May 2025 meeting.

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders always listen to, value and support Vietnamese and Russian firms in forming direct partnerships in areas of Russia’s strengths and Vietnam’s demand. AFK Sistema’s push to invest in hi-tech industries will help deepen Vietnam–Russia economic, scientific and technological cooperation, he said.

Yevtushenkov outlined AFK Sistema’s operations and latest achievements, saying that he has visited Vietnam to study the market and worked with agencies, enterprises and research bodies to explore investment, cooperation and technology transfer opportunities.

Calling Vietnam one of AFK Sistema’s priority markets in Asia-Pacific and a trusted partner, Yevtushenkov said he wants to expand long-term investment, increase localisation, transfer technology and provide systematic training for Vietnamese workers.

He proposed cooperation in information technology, cybersecurity, biometric identification, smart city building, artificial intelligence, big data and digital transformation, as well as expanded collaboration in electrical equipment, green transport, hotels and tourism, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

Welcoming AFK Sistema’s proposals, General Secretary and President Lam asked the group to work with Vietnamese agencies, businesses and research institutions to identify needs, cooperation models and investment resources, and select several highly feasible projects to clarify the technologies and implementation roadmaps for them.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

In a conversation with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, the top Vietnamese leader applauded the fund’s experience and performance across various regions and sectors. He acknowledged its important contribution to the research and successful production of Sputnik V, the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, which helped contain and control the pandemic.

Vietnam is continuing to improve its institutional framework and business climate while prioritising the development of strategic infrastructure, science – technology, innovation, digital transformation, energy and high-tech healthcare, he said, adding that Vietnam welcomes capable Russian investors with advanced technologies and long-term cooperation strategies to join this process.

Welcoming cooperation between RDIF and Vietnamese partners in biomedicine, he said agreements on research, trials, technology transfer and the production of next-generation vaccines and biological products in Vietnam should be concretised in line with Vietnamese laws and professional standards to meet domestic and regional demand.

The General Secretary and President also asked RDIF to play a bridging role to help Vietnamese firms access investment and cooperation opportunities in Russia.

Dmitriev, in reply, said he is impressed by Vietnam’s development achievements, describing it as a dynamic economy, an attractive investment market and one of Russia’s important partners in Asia.

He briefed the Vietnamese leader on RDIF’s cooperation with Vietnamese partners in recent years, including efforts to increase strategic investment dialogue and explore joint projects in transport, logistics, digital infrastructure, high technology, healthcare, energy and industrial production.

The RDIF CEO wished that Vietnam will continue with favourable conditions for the fund to strengthen ties with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and firms, quickly turn the signed agreements into concrete investment projects, and expand cooperation into other promising areas, including energy – oil and gas, tourism and resort development.

Talking to Professor Ruslan Rodin – a distinguished scientist from M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, General Secretary and President Lam highly valued the recent scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries, saying this collaboration has helped build a contingent of experts and scientists capable of conducting research in various foundational and in-depth scientific and technological fields.

He proposed that the new phase of cooperation continue to prioritise science and technology, moving beyond mere training and exchange of personnel or knowledge to focus on tangible scientific – technological products and concrete research outcomes.

At the meeting, Rodin expressed a desire to collaborate with Vietnam in such fields as artificial intelligence, aerospace, and data security.

He noted that building upon the traditional partnership between M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University and Vietnam National University, Hanoi, the two sides have recently reached several cooperation agreements that open up new, comprehensive, and far-reaching development directions.

To foster more specific and substantive cooperative activities, M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University wishes to establish a Lomonosov research branch in Vietnam. This facility will aim to train top-tier talent and integrate scientific research, technology, and manufacturing processes to create new products, thereby offering students and scientists opportunities to study, exchange knowledge, gain experience, and enhance their professional expertise, he added.

Welcoming the university's plan to set up a research branch in Vietnam, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his hope that the institution will continue to promote cooperation in this new phase, focusing on substantive and selective engagement with a strong emphasis on strategic technologies./.

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