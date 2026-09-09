Vietnam, Laos strengthen locality-to-locality cooperation

Vientiane (VNA) – Authorities of Laos’ Champasak province and Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of An Giang held a conference on September 8 to review the implementation of their cooperation agreement for 2022–2026, and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2026–2030.



The event in Champasak was significant in further strengthening and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Laos in general, as well as between the two localities in particular.



At the conference, the two sides expressed their delight at the effective and substantive implementation of their collaboration programme across various fields.



Over the past five years, despite the impact of global economic volatility, An Giang and Champasak have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels while closely coordinating in trade promotion, business connection and human resources development. These achievements have not only brought practical socio-economic benefits to their peoples, but also made an important contribution to maintaining political stability and bolstering development in southern Laos and the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam.



Their MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 affirms the two provinces' shared vision to build close-knit, comprehensive, equal, sincere and effective relations, striving to become an exemplary model of local-level ties between Vietnam and Laos.



To realise this vision, the two sides agreed to focus on several key pillars of engagements, including strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation, with a commitment to creating the best possible conditions for their businesses to explore investment opportunities, increasing bilateral trade turnover, and effectively tapping into their strengths and potential in high-tech agriculture, agro-processing and supply-chain connectivity.



They also agreed to develop tourism and services by promoting connectivity between their eco-tourism, cultural and historical destinations, with a view to developing inter-regional tourism packages attractive to international travellers. Meanwhile, An Giang will continue to provide undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships for students and officials from Champasak, while expanding professional exchange programmes and high-tech training courses.



The two sides will also step up cultural exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy and share experience in management and the application of science and technology./.

VNA