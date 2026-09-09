Deputy PM expects FPT to further connect Vietnam, RoK in technology

Seoul (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung held a working session with FPT Korea, the overseas branch of FPT Software – a subsidiary of FPT Corporation – in Seoul on September 8 within the framework of an official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse.

Dung acknowledged FPT’s progress in the Korean market and said he expects the company to further foster exchanges in technology and advanced research and development (R&D) models, helping connect Vietnamese technology companies in the RoK.

On FPT Korea’s future direction, he said after focusing on market development and revenue, the company should go further by adopting advanced and core technologies from its Korean operations to create additional value for Vietnam.

Dung also highlighted R&D. Pointing to research centre models in the RoK, he said FPT should study their organisational and operational approaches and apply relevant practices in Vietnam.

Citing FPT’s position and 10-year presence in the RoK, Dung called on the company to play a bigger role in connecting Vietnamese technology firms there, contributing to a more closely linked business community, shared opportunities and broader market presence.

FPT Korea's representative Ha Minh Tuan speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

FPT Korea's representative Ha Minh Tuan briefed the delegation on the company’s operations. FPT Korea now generates revenue of about 2.6 trillion VND (100 million USD) and has become a technology partner of major Korean corporations, including LG, SK and Hanwha, along with numerous other corporate clients.

The company has more than 300 employees working directly in the RoK and about 3,000 in Vietnam dedicated to serving the Korean market. Beyond its traditional business areas, FPT Korea plans to expand into emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and unmanned aerial vehicles.

After the meeting, Dung also met with representatives of several Vietnamese technology companies operating in the RoK, including CMC, VTI, NTQ, SotaTek and LTS./.