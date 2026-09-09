Vietnam–France ties poised for new phase of strategic cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s upcoming official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris are expected to strengthen the solid foundation of political trust and open new avenues for cooperation in strategic technologies and global governance, heralding a new phase of substantive, effective and long-lasting development of the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



A solid foundation of trust



After more than five decades of diplomatic relations, Vietnam–France relations have weathered the ups and downs of history to become a relationship of friendship, equality and mutual respect, with both sides looking towards the future.



The relationship was elevated to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024 during General Secretary and President Lam’s visit to France, making it the first EU country to establish the highest-level relationship framework with Vietnam.



The continuous and dynamic high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries in recent years form a vivid testament to the strong political determination of their leaders.



The clearest symbol of the new level of this relationship is the close engagement at the highest level between General Secretary and President Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders held their first meeting in October 2024, followed by their historic talks during President Macron’s state visit to Vietnam in May 2025.



General Secretary and President Lam’s upcoming trip to Paris will mark their third meeting in less than two years. Meanwhile, important visits by government and parliamentary leaders from the two countries, notably the visit to Vietnam by French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu to attend the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory in 2024, have continued to strengthen political trust between the two countries.



Looking back on this sustained process of bilateral ties, former Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang affirmed that this is the crystallisation of the strong political will of both countries’ top leaders, reflecting France’s recognition of Vietnam’s position as well as the Vietnamese Party and State’s robust foreign policy during the country’s transformation.



With a new strategic vision now taking shape, Thang said an important task for both sides is to join hands to “lay the cornerstones for the new house that has been designed.”



Sharing Thang’s view, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai said the mutual understanding and trust built over generations constitute an invaluable “strategic asset” for both countries. He added that this solid foundation extends beyond state-to-state relations, taking deep root in the social life of the two nations, from language and culture to healthcare, science and education.



Realising commitments through practical actions



The official visit to France by General Secretary and President Lam presents an opportunity for the two countries to translate political commitments into specific cooperation projects, bringing practical benefits to both sides.



In the fields of economy, trade and investment, France is currently Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner in the EU. Bilateral trade reached 6.3 billion USD in 2025, up 16.4% year on year, and hit 3.66 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, representing a sharp increase of 26.4% compared with the same period last year. In terms of investment, France ranks 16th among 153 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with 746 valid projects and total registered capital of around 4 billion USD.



France has also remained one of Vietnam’s leading European providers of official development assistance (ODA), with committed funding averaging more than 100 million EUR (116.4 million USD) annually since 2002.



In health care, a prominent cooperation project gaining new momentum is the construction of a large-scale vaccine manufacturing plant in Ho Chi Minh City between Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) and Sanofi Group, helping Vietnam secure a more stable supply of high-quality vaccines to protect public health.



In transport, alongside long-standing aviation cooperation with Airbus, major French companies like Alstom and SNCF are actively discussing technology transfer and sharing expertise in managing high-speed railway systems with Vietnam.



Education and science – technology continue to be bright spots in bilateral relations. France currently hosts around 6,000–7,000 Vietnamese students, ranking fifth globally among destinations for Vietnamese students.



France has pledged to double student exchanges between the two countries by 2030. The expected signing of an agreement to implement the Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) programme between France and Vietnam during the Vietnamese leader’s visit will provide strong support for researchers to expand long-term academic exchanges and cooperation.



Together with a distinctive and sustained network of decentralised cooperation built since the 1990s, as well as a community of around 350,000 Vietnamese people and people of Vietnamese origin who are deeply integrated into French society, people-to-people ties between the two countries continue to strengthen, serving as a lasting bridge connecting the two nations.



Conquering new frontiers and shaping global governance



A highlight of the trip is General Secretary and President Lam’s attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit is the world’s first head-of-state-level conference on outer space, initiated by France to address challenges in space governance, as outer space – a common asset of humanity – faces the risk of being monopolised by some countries and private corporations.



The event is expected to consider the adoption of three important draft declarations on the coordination of space situational awareness (SSA) systems, space science data, and a legal framework governing radio frequencies for space activities. The presence of the top Vietnamese leader at the summit reflects the country’s strategic vision and proactive integration at the highest level.



Highlighting the significance of the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said space technology is now directly linked to the digital economy, telecommunications, Earth observation, resource management, disaster forecasting and security. Attendance at the summit provides an opportunity for Vietnam to make a responsible contribution to shaping global rules, standards and governance mechanisms for outer space, with a view to ensuring peaceful, safe and equitable access for all countries.



French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet expressed his great pleasure at the participation of the Vietnamese delegation, affirming that France particularly looks forward to hearing the voices of Vietnam and other countries in the Global South regarding the need to utilise and protect their interests in and equitable access to this common asset.



Vietnam’s determination to enhance its space capabilities is also a profound expression of the strategic trust it places in France, he said.



The visit also lays the foundation for an important shift in high-tech cooperation.



Hai said cooperation between the two countries needs to move strongly from academic research to joint research and the transfer of core technologies in key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology, outer space, transport infrastructure and renewable energy. France, with one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems, is a natural strategic partner ready to accompany Vietnam in a new era of development towards long-term development goals.



A new chapter of friendship for peace and development



Looking back on the history shared by the two countries, Brochet recalled a particularly poignant moment from his more than three years in Vietnam: young Vietnamese soldiers helping French veterans in their 90s under the sun of Dien Bien Phu during the 70th anniversary of the historic victory. For him, the image is a powerful symbol of reconciliation, showing how the two peoples have moved beyond the past to build a shared future.



With a solid foundation of cooperation and trust built over half a century, underpinned by the highest-level cooperation framework, the official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit by General Secretary and President Lam will be a success, helping to further deepen bilateral ties.



This historic milestone will provide strong momentum for fully realising the vision of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, making Vietnam and France strategic gateways for each other in the EU and ASEAN while contributing to the development of both countries and to peace, stability and cooperation in the regions and the world./.

VNA