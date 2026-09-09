Politics

Russian President chairs welcome ceremony for top Vietnamese leader

Following the welcome ceremony, President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary and President To Lam held talks, witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents, and delivered statements to the press.

The official welcome ceremony hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The official welcome ceremony hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired the official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at St. George’s Hall in the Kremlin, Moscow, on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

Following the welcome ceremony, President Putin and General Secretary and President Lam held talks, witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation documents, and delivered statements to the press.

The Vietnamese leader and his entourage are on a state visit to Russia from September 7 to 9.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Russia enjoy a traditional friendship that has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries over the past 75 years.

Their political relationship carries high trust and has continually been consolidated. Both sides have coordinated closely at multilateral forums and international organisations. High-level mutual visits have taken place regularly, creating strong momentum for the development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Cultural exchanges have been held frequently, contributing to enhanced mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Russia. Scientific and technological cooperation has been maintained and promoted to become a new pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese community in Russia has made significant contributions to the development of both countries and to bilateral relations.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Vietnamese officials at the welcome ceremony in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The state visit to Russia by General Secretary and President Lam reaffirms the consistent and high regard that the Vietnamese Party and State have for the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia. It also serves as clear evidence of Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

At the same time, the trip seeks to leverage suitable resources in energy, science – technology, human resource training, and infrastructure development to implement Politburo resolutions aimed at support fast and sustainable national development.

This visit also offers an opportunity for the top leaders of both nations to engage in in-depth discussions on strategic matters, establish a long-term vision, set a new milestone and fresh political momentum to comprehensively elevate Vietnam–Russia relations, and align bilateral cooperation with each country’s development goals in the new era./.

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