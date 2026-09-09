Culture - Sports

President Ho Chi Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Vietnam-China friendship across periods.

Materials on President Ho Chi Minh are on display as part of the series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming, China (Photo published by VNA)
Materials on President Ho Chi Minh are on display as part of the series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming, China (Photo published by VNA)

Kunming (VNA) – The President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming have staged a series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh, showcasing his activities and legacy in China, and spreading the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries' people.

Aiming to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties and the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027, the series include an exhibition titled “President Ho Chi Minh and China – A journey of friendship, aspiration for peace and development”; a gathering to honour witnesses who met Ho Chi Minh in 1958; the collection of testimonies, archival photos and artifacts related to the late leader in Kunming and Yunnan province; and the presentation of selected books and photo publications about President Ho Chi Minh issued by the relic site.

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Vietnam-China friendship across periods.

Notably, the exhibition links historical values with the current relationship, featuring images and materials from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to China from April 14-17, 2026. The visit was an important diplomatic activity that helped foster political trust and ties between the two Parties and States in the new period.

The relic site is also showcasing a selection of books and photos on President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career, thought, morality and style, as well as his diplomatic activities worldwide, including China. The publications also introduce places where he lived and worked at the site./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-China friendship #President Ho Chi Minh #Kunming #Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.

Commanders of the Vietnamese and Chinese patrol teams exchange flowers at the demarcation line on the Vietnam-China border friendship bridge (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrols along shared border

Under the agreed patrol plan, the two sides established a joint patrol command, with each side forming four land patrol teams. They also exchanged two liaison officer teams comprising four officers in total, two from each side. The joint patrol covered the border section from Marker No. 17 to Marker No. 71.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra delivers a speech at the ceremony in Hanoi on September 9 to see off the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese sports delegation leaves for ASIAD 20 in Japan

The Vietnamese delegation comprises 496 members, including athletes, coaches, experts, officials, doctors and medical staff. The teams will depart in several groups depending on their competition schedules, with the largest group expected to leave on September 16. The squad has set a target of winning at least four gold medals at ASIAD 20.

A performance by the Ruby’s Dance Crew at a celebration of Vietnam's National Day in Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

Artist helps Vietnamese culture shine in Hong Kong

Teaching traditional dance and songs to children growing up overseas has never been easy. Differences in living environments and ways of thinking, together with pronunciation influenced by the local language, mean that the children need more time to grasp rhythms and pronounce Vietnamese correctly.

A musical performance at the Vietnamese Cultural Festival in Asahikawa, Hokkaido (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Cultural Festival brings people together in Japan

Over the two days, the festival featured a range of cultural, artistic and community activities, including a Japanese speech contest for Vietnamese participants, quizzes on Japanese law, culture and history, a Japanese karaoke contest, art performances and Yosakoi exchanges.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh delivers the opening remarks at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Lantern Festival connects cultures in Darwin

This year’s festival showcased the waterways, boats and monkey bridges of the Mekong Delta, along with handicrafts made from coconut leaves, bringing the distinctive character of Vietnam’s southern region to life through decorations, interactive activities and artistic performances.

Top 6 contestants of 73rd Miss World pageant (Photo: VNA)

Miss World 2026 promotes Vietnamese culture, tourism

On September 4-5 alone, Khanh Hoa welcomed around 95,000 visitors staying overnight, including approximately 38,000 international visitors, highlighting the event’s considerable appeal and the province’s image as a safe, attractive and welcoming destination.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany (Photo published by VNA)

UNESCO, countries welcome Vietnam-led cultural initiative

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany hailed the UN General Assembly’s proclamation of the International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development (2027–2036), thanking Vietnam for promoting the initiative, as well as all co-sponsoring countries, members of the core group and the Group of Friends for Culture at the UN for their support.

The Miss World 2026 event in Nha Trang is a showcase of global cultures. (Photo: Miss World 2026 Organising Board)

Miss World 2026 contestants showcase global cultures in Nha Trang

Hosting the final activities and grand final of Miss World 2026 offers Khanh Hoa an opportunity to promote its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and people to international audiences, while attracting visitors to Nha Trang during the National Day holiday.

Border residents and visitors join cultural, sports and tourism activities in Long Sap commune, Son La province. (Photo: QuVNA)

Vietnam-Laos border communities strengthen bonds of friendship

Through the programme, Son La aims to showcase the nature, culture and people of Long Sap, promote traditional cultural values alongside sustainable tourism, boost tourism and trade, and foster stronger cooperation contributing to sustainable socio-economic development in Long Sap and the Moc Chau National Tourism Area.

Young girls at a buckwheat flower valley in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Culture industries open new growth opportunities for Tuyen Quang

Following its administrative merger, Tuyen Quang is home to 46 ethnic groups, with ethnic minorities accounting for more than 70% of its population. The province has 794 historical and cultural relic sites and 871 intangible cultural heritage items, including 53 recognised as national intangible cultural heritage.