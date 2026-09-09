President Ho Chi Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

Kunming (VNA) – The President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming have staged a series of events honouring President Ho Chi Minh, showcasing his activities and legacy in China, and spreading the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries' people.

Aiming to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties and the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027, the series include an exhibition titled “President Ho Chi Minh and China – A journey of friendship, aspiration for peace and development”; a gathering to honour witnesses who met Ho Chi Minh in 1958; the collection of testimonies, archival photos and artifacts related to the late leader in Kunming and Yunnan province; and the presentation of selected books and photo publications about President Ho Chi Minh issued by the relic site.

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Vietnam-China friendship across periods.

Notably, the exhibition links historical values with the current relationship, featuring images and materials from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to China from April 14-17, 2026. The visit was an important diplomatic activity that helped foster political trust and ties between the two Parties and States in the new period.

The relic site is also showcasing a selection of books and photos on President Ho Chi Minh’s life, career, thought, morality and style, as well as his diplomatic activities worldwide, including China. The publications also introduce places where he lived and worked at the site./.