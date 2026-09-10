Politics

Top leader of Vietnam arrives in Paris for official visit to France, International Space Summit

This visit reaffirms the high priority Vietnam places on the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also serves as an opportunity to connect France’s strengths in science, technology, innovation, and strategic technology sectors with Vietnam’s emerging development needs.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Orly Airport by the Vietnamese Embassy staff and members of the Vietnamese community in France early in the morning of September 10. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Orly Airport by the Vietnamese Embassy staff and members of the Vietnamese community in France early in the morning of September 10. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Paris early in the morning of September 10 (local time), beginning an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

French officials welcoming the delegation at Orly Airport included French Minister of the Interior Laurent Nuñez, French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet, and representatives from the Protocol Department of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

On the Vietnamese side, the delegation was greeted by Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai and his spouse, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Nguyen Thi Van Anh, alongside embassy staff and members of the Vietnamese community in France.

Vietnam and France officially established diplomatic relations on April 12, 1973. The bilateral relationship has been growing positively and comprehensively, grounded in increasingly strong political trust and deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

This visit reaffirms the high priority Vietnam places on the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also serves as an opportunity to connect France’s strengths in science, technology, innovation, and strategic technology sectors with Vietnam’s emerging development needs.

Meanwhile, the top leader’s attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris reflects Vietnam’s development vision and proactive integration into the world. It is a step to implement the Party's major guidelines and orientations regarding foreign affairs, international integration, and the development of science, technology, and innovation at the highest level. This is expected to create favourable conditions for Vietnam to participate in shaping international cooperation frameworks in a field of growing strategic importance to the country. It also presents an important occasion for Vietnam to contribute its voice to shaping space governance toward peace, safety, sustainability, equity, and the common good of humanity, thereby further bolstering the image of a proactive, active, and responsible Vietnam in addressing global issues./.

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#NQ 59 #official visit to France #International Space Summit #To Lam #Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership France Vietnam
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