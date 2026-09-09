Politics

Vietnamese, Russian leaders witness exchange of cooperation deals

The accords span a wide range of spheres such as justice, finance, investment, transport, ethnic affairs, energy, nuclear safety, science and technology, education, and mineral resources.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Russian President Vladimir Putin witness the exchange of cooperation documents. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Russian President Vladimir Putin witness the exchange of cooperation documents. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed the exchange of a series of cooperation documents in Moscow on September 9 (local time), within the framework of the former's state visit to Russia.

The accords span a wide range of spheres such as justice, finance, investment, transport, ethnic affairs, energy, nuclear safety, science and technology, education, and mineral resources.

They include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital transformation of judicial agencies between the two justice ministries; a MoU on strengthening investment cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development; and another on vocational education and transport sector workforce training between Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction and Russia’s Ministry of Transport.

Other documents include a MoU on ethnic affairs between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Russia’s Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs; a MoU on promoting investment cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and the Russian Direct Investment Fund; and an investment registration certificate involving the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the Zarubezhneft Asia–VSP–PVEP consortium.

On science, technology and nuclear safety, the two sides exchanged an agreement on radiation and nuclear safety management for peaceful uses of atomic energy between the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety and Russia’s Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision; a cooperation accord between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and the Moscow Power Engineering Institute; a MoU between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and Saint Petersburg State University; and a roadmap for strategic technology cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and AFK Sistema.

Energy agreements include a Petrovietnam-Rosatom Additive Technologies deal on establishing an additive technology centre and transferring 3D printing ink production; a framework agreement between Petrovietnam and Zarubezhneft to study investing in a strategic crude oil reserve system in Vietnam; and an investment cooperation agreement between the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation and Zarubezhneft Asia.

Bien Dong Mineral Co. Ltd of Vietnam and Morion LLC of Russia also exchanged an MoU to explore cooperation in geological research, surveying, assessment and exploration of mineral resources in Vietnam’s maritime zones./.

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