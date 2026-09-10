Spouse of top Vietnamese leader visits school No. 1253 in Russia

Moscow (VNA) – Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, visited school No. 1253 on September 9 during their ongoing state visit to Russia.

Principal Natalia Akulova said the school always maintains close cooperation with the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, and now has 30 Vietnamese students, adding that the school makes every effort to support their integration, study and development.

Akulova said the number of Vietnamese students varies by year, but they generally perform well academically, are diligent, respect teachers and are friendly with classmates. In 2012, her first year as Principal, a Vietnamese student won a gold medal at the All-Russia Chemistry Olympiad.

Madame Ly thanked the school's leaders and teachers for their teaching and support, which helped Vietnamese students adapt to a new language, environment and culture.

She praised a curriculum combining academic fundamentals, foreign languages, natural sciences and career-oriented courses, and said each student is encouraged to discover potential, pursue ambitions and prepare for the future.

Noting Russian education’s special place for generations of Vietnamese, Madame Ly said Russia has provided not only knowledge but also discipline, independent thinking and an appreciation of science, culture and people. She hoped the school will expand ties with Vietnamese schools in areas of its strength, including foreign languages, natural sciences, medicine, communications and digital technology.

Speaking to Vietnamese students, Madame Ly encouraged them to study hard, make the most of the environment and become compassionate individuals who understand both cultures and help sustain bilateral friendship.

To the Russian students, she expressed her hope that they will have the chance to learn about and visit Vietnam, a peaceful and culturally rich country with enduring affection for Russia.

On this occasion, Madame Ly presented the school with a Vietnam Bookshelf to help teachers and students learn more about Vietnam’s history, culture and people.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly tours the school (Photo: VNA)

Earlier on September 8 at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK), General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse attended the opening of the Vietnam–Russia heritage and cultural connection space named after Ngo Manh Lan, a former outstanding student of VGIK.

She later attended the opening of Vietnam Film Week at VGIK as a guest of honour.

The event coincides with the 70th anniversary of the first Vietnamese culture and arts students being sent to study in the Soviet Union, including at VGIK.

During the week, VGIK will screen films intended to spark interest, affection and a desire to discover Vietnam./.

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