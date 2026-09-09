Politics

Vietnamese, Russian leaders attend opening of new laboratory at Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that, as the facility is put into use amid complex developments in infectious diseases around the world, its greatest value lies in its capacity to detect and provide early warnings, as well as scientific evidence for policymaking aimed at preventing and combating them.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend and deliver remarks online from the Russian venue. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend and deliver remarks online from the Russian venue. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on September 9 attended an online opening ceremony of a laboratory for the prevention of infectious diseases at Hanoi-based Joint Vietnam - Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre, as part of his state visit to Russia.

Opening the ceremony, President Putin spoke of his highly productive talks with General Secretary and President Lam earlier in the day. He stressed that the laboratory’s opening during the visit is symbolic of the bilateral relations, serving as a vivid testament to the multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Vietnam and demonstrating the effective development of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the Russian leader, the laboratory in Hanoi is the most modern and largest facility of its kind in Vietnam in the field of infectious disease prevention and biosafety. It will operate using Russian technologies and methodologies, with a focus on protecting the lives and health of people in Vietnam and throughout Southeast Asia.

He expressed his confidence that the laboratory would become an important component of the tropical centre, seamlessly integrating into its operations and enhancing its scientific potential.

vnanet-tropical-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend and deliver remarks online from the Russian venue. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that, as the facility is put into use amid complex developments in infectious diseases around the world, its greatest value lies in its capacity to detect and provide early warnings, as well as scientific evidence for policymaking aimed at preventing and combating them.

Affirming that the facility is a demonstration of the effectiveness of scientific and technological cooperation in preventive medicine and public health protection, the Vietnamese leader called for the laboratory to be optimised and gradually developed into a centre for research into and surveillance of pathogens, with the capacity to forecast, issue warnings about and respond rapidly to disease threats.

From the Hanoi opening ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Co-Chair of the intergovernmental coordination committee for the centre, expressed his delight, noting that the centre is one of the vivid and enduring symbols of bilateral sci-tech cooperation, a special model of joint work and an effective bridge connecting agencies, organisations and scientific communities of Vietnam and Russia./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #To Lam state visit to Russia 2026 #new laboratory at Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre Russia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries at the forum in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader suggests turning sci-tech cooperation into new pillar of Vietnam–Russia ties

The top leader expressed his belief that building on the traditional friendship, high political trust, Russia’s scientific and technological capabilities, and Vietnam’s strong determination to innovate and develop, cooperation in science, technology and innovation can fully become a new driving force, a new pillar and a new symbol of bilateral relations in the 21st century.

See more

NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, are welcomed by Vietnamese embassy staff and community representatives in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets Vietnamese community members in Mongolia

NA President Tran Thanh Man acknowledged the difficulties facing Vietnamese people in Mongolia, particularly the harsh climate, and expressed his hope that the community will further uphold solidarity and mutual support while settling down their lives, doing business, studying and integrating into the host society.

The signing ceremony of an MoU on cooperation for 2026–2030 between Laos’ Champasak province and Vietnam’s An Giang province on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen locality-to-locality cooperation

Over the past five years, despite the impact of global economic volatility, An Giang and Champasak have maintained regular exchanges of delegations at all levels while closely coordinating in trade promotion, business connection and human resources development.

Vietnam's fresh fruits sold at a supermarket in France. Bilateral trade reached 6.3 billion USD in 2025, up 16.4% year on year, and hit 3.66 billion USD in the first six months of 2026, representing a sharp increase of 26.4% compared with the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–France ties poised for new phase of strategic cooperation

With a solid foundation of cooperation and trust built over half a century, underpinned by the highest-level cooperation framework, the official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit by General Secretary and President To Lam will be a success, helping to further deepen bilateral ties.

The twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara are brilliantly illuminated with the image of Vietnam's national flag. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye)

Turkey hails Vietnam’s growing international standing

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha reviewed the development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, affirming that cooperation has grown strongly and substantively, particularly in politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, and defence and security. She congratulated Türkiye on officially becoming a dialogue partner of ASEAN.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (C) meets with Northern Territory Administrator David Connolly and his spouse. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Australia’s Northern Territory eye direct air route

A key proposal raised during the meetings was the early establishment of a direct air route linking Vietnam with Darwin. The route is expected to facilitate travel as well as trade, investment, education and tourism ties, while further promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Vietnamese leaders have extended their greetings to leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and Mongolian officials welcome President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Chinggis Khan Aiport, Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to Mongolia

The visit aims to promote substantive cooperation between the two legislatures, contributing to strengthening collobation in defence, security and economic ties, particularly in science and technology and other emerging areas of cooperation, in line with the depth and scope of the Vietnam - Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in May 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Opening up new development space for Vietnam-France relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France demonstrates Vietnam’s special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributes to making the two countries strategic bridges in ASEAN and the EU.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Head of the Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi holds a working session with Alexey Komissarov, Director of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger cooperation in policy research, training

Head of the Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi expressed appreciation for the RANEPA and its predecessor institutions for their contributions to training and fostering Vietnamese officials. Over the past decades, nearly 1,000 Vietnamese officials and leaders have studied and received training there, many of whom have gone on to hold important positions in Vietnam’s political system.