Politics

Top leader of Vietnam honoured with 2026 Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize

Russian President Vladimir Putin described General Secretary and President To Lam as a respected and visionary political figure and a true patriot who has chosen the path of devoted service to the Fatherland and the protection of national interests.

Chair of the Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize Jury Council Valery Gergiev presents the 2026 award to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at the ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Chair of the Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize Jury Council Valery Gergiev presents the 2026 award to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at the ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam was honoured with the 2026 Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize at a ceremony held at the Kremlin in Moscow on the evening of September 9 (local time).

The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matvienko.

Addressing the ceremony, President Putin said the Russian people always hold sincere respect and admiration for the mettle, determination and bravery of the Vietnamese people, who steadfastly overcame the severe challenges of their struggle for national liberation.

The Vietnamese people deeply understand the value of peace, friendship with other countries, labour and creativity, he said, adding that this spirit is in harmony and resonates with Lev Tolstoy’s humanist philosophy.

The Russian President spoke highly of the decision by the Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize Council to present this year’s award to Vietnamese leader To Lam.

He described General Secretary and President Lam as a respected and visionary political figure and a true patriot who has chosen the path of devoted service to the Fatherland and the protection of national interests.

As the country’s top leader, General Secretary and President Lam has pursued prudent and fundamental domestic and foreign policies, helping to consolidate an independent, sovereign, stable and secure Vietnam in Asia and globally, the host said.

The Russian President affirmed that the award recognises General Secretary and President Lam’s major contributions to the enhancement of friendship and mutual understanding between Russia and Vietnam. Through his persistent efforts to develop the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese leader has regularly promoted and developed economic, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In a solemn and friendly atmosphere, the Chair of the Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize Jury Council presented the 2026 award to General Secretary and President Lam.

Gratefully accepting the award named after great Russian writer Lev Tolstoy, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the prize represents not only recognition of his personal contributions but also appreciation of the Vietnamese people’s tradition of peace-loving, the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as its active and responsible contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

vnanet-2026-lev-tolstoy-international-peace-prize-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed that Vietnam will continue working with the international community to promote dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and resolve differences and disputes by peaceful means on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, for a world of peace, stability and sustainable development.

The Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize is an international award initiated by Russia and presented to individuals or organisations that have made outstanding contributions to peace, security, cooperation and understanding among peoples.

The Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize Foundation was established by the Russian Historical Society, the Russian Peace Foundation and the Russian Military Historical Society. The prize honours outstanding achievements in efforts to ensure common security and equality on the basis of international law, prevent the threat of war and nuclear disasters, promote a multipolar and non-violent world, and strengthen understanding, trust, peace and cooperation among peoples.

In 2023–2024, the first prize was awarded to the African Union for its considerable contributions to peace enhancement. In 2025, the award went to the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan./.

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