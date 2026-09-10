Politics

Vietnam–Russia partnership achieves substantive, comprehensive progress: leaders

The two sides concurred that the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved positive, substantive, and comprehensive progress based on shared interests and a firm foundation of mutual trust.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the joint press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the joint press conference in Moscow on September 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly addressed the press following their talks in Moscow on the afternoon of September 9 (local time).

Speaking to the media, President Putin affirmed that the two countries are bound by a long-standing and close-knit friendship, comradeship, and mutual support. The former Soviet Union contributed significantly to helping the young Vietnamese state overcome difficulties during its struggle for national independence, promote socio-economic development, build infrastructure, and train human resources. Building on this solid foundation, Russia–Vietnam cooperation has continued to develop successfully, obtaining new substantive achievements.

He shared that during their talks, the two sides conducted in-depth discussions on bilateral cooperation, exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues, and outlined priorities to further deepen the Russia–Vietnam partnership as reflected in the final joint statement.

Highlighting a significant increase in bilateral trade over the recent past, the Russian leader attributed this progress to the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which has given a substantial boost to bilateral investment and technological exchanges.

Noting the cooperation results in oil and gas exploration, President Putin emphasised that both countries possess vast potential in hydropower, nuclear energy, and shipbuilding. He described the inauguration of the laboratory at the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Centre, aimed at researching new pharmaceuticals and tackling tropical diseases, as a highly meaningful cooperative activity.

Besides, he perceived that Vietnam is well-suited for developing resort destinations, offering great potential for bilateral cooperation in this field.

The two sides should step up people-to-people exchanges and successfully organise the Russian Culture Day in Vietnam and Vietnamese Culture Day in Russia, he proposed.

The host expressed confidence that General Secretary and President Lam's state visit will further advance the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For his part, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his delight at revisiting the great, beautiful, and tradition-rich Russia, stressing that Russia holds a special place in the hearts of the Vietnamese people.

The Party, State, and people of Vietnam always treasure and remember the immense support, wholehearted assistance, and effective cooperation provided by generations of Russian leaders and people throughout Vietnam's past struggle for independence and national reunification, as well as its ongoing efforts in national development and defence, he stated.

General Secretary and President Lam invited President Putin to revisit Vietnam in the near future and attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc in November 2027.

He reaffirmed that Vietnam always follows and warmly congratulates Russia on its enormous achievements in socio-economic development and international stature consolidation under the clear-sighted leadership of President Putin and through the solidarity and dedication of the Russian people.

Vietnam consistently supports a stable and strong Russia playing an increasingly important role in the region and the world, he remarked.

The Vietnamese leader announced that his talks with President Putin were highly successful, taking place in an atmosphere of openness, friendship, deep trust, and mutual understanding. He briefed his host on Vietnam's current situation and the 14th National Party Congress, which defined strategic directions and goals for fast and sustainable national development in the new era.

The two sides concurred that the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has achieved positive, substantive, and comprehensive progress based on shared interests and a firm foundation of mutual trust. Economic and trade ties have emerged as a pioneering field, defence and security cooperation serves as a strategic pillar, energy and oil-and-gas cooperation acts as a strategic breakthrough, while science – technology and education provide momentum for elevating bilateral relations to new heights.

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that both sides reaffirmed their time-tested traditional friendship, which has steadfastly withstood global upheavals, as a precious asset of both peoples.

Amid rapid and complex regional and global changes, the shared determination to reposition and elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership carries profound significance, serving each country's interests and development strategies while contributing positively to peace, cooperation, and development globally and regionally, he added.

The two sides engaged in broad, comprehensive, and substantive discussions on the vision and major directions for further intensifying relations in the new era. They also shared perspectives on regional and international issues of common concern.

Both leaders agreed to render strong political support to each other and protect each other's legitimate interests in accordance with each nation's policies, international law, and the United Nations Charter. They agreed to enhance youth education to ensure that the Vietnam–Russia traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation endures and unceasingly flourishes on the basis of balanced and sustainable cooperation.

Vietnam and Russia agreed to raise bilateral trade turnover to 15 billion USD by 2030, improve the quality and diversity of transport routes, secure supply chains, and foster sustainable socio-economic development, according to General Secretary and President Lam.

In addition, he went on, they agreed to turn science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation into a primary pillar and driving force of the bilateral relationship. This includes expanding joint research, application, and technology transfers in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital technology, biotechnology, advanced materials, quantum computing, space technology, and automation. Furthermore, they considered cooperation in constructing the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant as a strategic project and a new symbol of Vietnam–Russia relations.

The top leader of Vietnam noted that the two countries will further reinforce defence and security cooperation by coordinating responses to non-traditional security challenges, combating transnational and high-tech crime, and jointly managing emergency situations.

Cooperation in education – training, healthcare, culture, tourism, labour, and people-to-people exchanges will continue to expand, thus strengthening a solid social foundation for bilateral ties. This includes facilitating citizen travel, increasing scheduled direct and charter flights, and developing maritime transport routes alongside road and rail corridors.

Vietnam and Russia will enhance coordination at the United Nations and multilateral forums, promote a multipolar and equitable world order, and uphold the central role of the United Nations, he said, adding that they reiterated the critical importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, as well as resolving disputes through peaceful means.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam extended his gratitude to the President and Government of Russia for their continued support to the Vietnamese community in the country. He expressed his hope that Russian authorities will continue to create favourable conditions for the community to live, study, work, integrate into the host society, and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

He affirmed that Vietnam similarly creating favourable conditions for Russian citizens residing, studying, and working in Vietnam./.

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